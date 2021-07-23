Takealot tech mania sale — up to 50% off

Takealot has launched a “Tech Mania Sale” with big price cuts on smartphones, gadgets, and competing products between 22 and 28 July 2021.

The Takealot tech sale come amidst a boom in ecommerce in South Africa and increased competition between the big players.

Mike Farquharson, MD of online courier aggregator Rush, said South Africans are heading online as online shopping experience offers more choice and convenience than brick-and-mortar retailers.

Farquharson’s view is backed up by the latest statistics from World Wide Worx and Rand Merchant Bank.

World Wide Worx revealed that online retail in South Africa more than doubled in two years thanks to the explosion in demand for home deliveries brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The total growth for online retail in South Africa in 2020 came to 66%, bringing online retail in South Africa to R30.2-billion.

“The astonishing aspect of this total is that it is more than double the R14.1-billion reached in 2018, in just two years,” said World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck.

“It is 50% higher than the total forecast for 2020 three years ago when online retail in South Africa was expected to reach R20-billion by 2020.”

Rand Merchant Bank expects the South African ecommerce sector’s value to surge by 150% to R225 billion within the next five years.

All the big South African retailers are aware of this shift in consumer behaviour and are investing heavily in their ecommerce capabilities.

Massmart, which owns and operates Makro, Game, and Builders, are spending millions on increasing their online shopping capabilities.

Massmart group ecommerce VP Sylvester John said they have a strong mobile-first strategy that suits South African consumers.

JD Group, which owns Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp, are also trying to muscle in on Takealot’s territory with the launch of Everyshop.

Everyshop is investing millions to become a significant ecommerce player in South Africa, with its plans including pick-up lockers and in-store terminals.

The increased competition is good news for consumers who can now shop around for the best deals among top retailers.

South Africans are also enjoying more promotions and sales from online retailers who compete for market share.

Here are a few of the best deals from the Takealot Tech Mania Sale.