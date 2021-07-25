Best 4K TVs in South Africa for under R6,000

The prices of 4K TVs have plummeted in South Africa, with some 2160p displays now coming in below the R6,000 mark.

While the availability of ultra high definition content remains limited, video streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ are constantly adding more 4K videos to their platforms.

Microsoft and Sony are also touting the 4K capabilities of their new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 game consoles, which will help drive greater adoption of the 2160p standard.

Although 4K devices and content is becoming more common, some of these UHD displays can still cost an arm and a leg.

There are a few exceptions, and although well-known manufacturers like Samsung and LG are bringing more affordable offerings to the market, the cheapest displays still come from brands like Sinotec, Toshiba and Sansui.

Naturally, a cheaper 4K display will not be as high quality as more expensive models, but for those who want as many pixels while spending as little as possible, these models are ideal.

Below is a list of some of the best 4K TVs available in South Africa for under R6,000.

Sinotec 50-inch UHD 4K Smart TV — R5,699

Toshiba 43-inch UHD Smart TV — R5,899

Hisense 43-inch UHD Smart TV — R5,499

Sansui 50-inch Smart UHD TV — R5,999

Hisense 43-inch UHD Smart TV — R5,899

