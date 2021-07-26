What’s Next – Advantage Air’s Crispin Cheadle on the best smart home solutions

Crispin Cheadle is an expert on smart home systems and runs the South African division of Advantage Air, a smart home manufacturer which has offices based in South Africa and Australia.

Advantage Air developed the MyPlace Smart Home system 18 years ago and has been improving on it ever since, for which it has been recognised as a world-leading product.

The company has a team of 12 full-time research and development engineers who bring out new products and improvements every 6 months.

In this What’s Next episode, Cheadle provides background on Advantage Air’s MyPlace system and the solutions they provide.

He discusses the life improvements that can be provided by MyPlace and how common, everyday pain points can be solved.

Being an early adopter, Cheadle mentions some of the key features of Advantage Air’s MyPlace system and the aspects he is most proud of.

Lastly, he talks Aki through the typical installation process for a smart home system and the costs involved to set it up.

The full interview with Crispin Cheadle is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.