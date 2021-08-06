Nokia 6310 reboot — with up to 3-week battery life

HMD Global recently announced a refreshed version of the popular Nokia 6310 feature phone, which launched 20 years ago.

The original Nokia 6310 was a business-oriented device and the company’s first to come with Bluetooth connectivity.

It was renowned for its robust design and widely considered the best phone money could buy in 2001.

The 2021 model features several upgrades, including a large full-colour display, camera, and built-in wireless radio.

However, the specifications suggest the device will be 2G-only, supporting only GPRS and EDGE mobile data technologies.

HMD Global’s focus appears to be on better accessibility, with the phone packing bigger buttons for easier interaction and zoomed-in menus for improved readability.

“The days of squinting at your phone are over – Nokia 6310 comes with new zoomed-in menus and larger font options, to provide even better readability,” the company states.

“Accessibility mode can automatically configure to a one-icon view, increase font size further and increase volume to maximum.”

Unlike some of Nokia’s other recent accessibility-oriented devices, the 2021 Nokia 6310 is purely a feature phone.

This much is clear from its specifications — with only 8MB RAM, 16MB storage, and a 0.3MP camera.

Importantly, however, this configuration means its 1,150mAh removable battery boasts a standby time of up to three weeks.

Crucially, mobile gamers will be glad to hear it comes with Snake pre-installed.

The new 6310 will be available in dark green, black, and yellow.

Nokia is yet to confirm the pricing of the new phone, although reports suggest it will carry a price tag of around €40 (R687).

It is not clear whether this model will be offered in South Africa.

Vodacom recently brought the Nokia 2720 Flip, a budget smartphone promising up to 28-day battery life, to the country.

Below are the specifications and images of the new Nokia 6310.

Nokia 6310 Display 2.8-inch 240 x 320 TFT Processor Unisoc 6531F RAM 8MB Storage 16MB, up to 32GB microSD Rear camera 0.3MP (VGA) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack Battery Removable 1,150mAh Dimensions TBC Price €40 (R687)

Nokia 6310 (2021)

