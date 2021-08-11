Galaxy Buds 2 — Samsung’s lightest and smallest earbuds yet

During its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung took the wraps off its latest wireless earbuds — the Galaxy Buds 2.

These earbuds succeed Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus and join its Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro.

The company said the Buds 2 provide premium sound quality, with an iconic design that ensured a comfortable fit, designed to be worn all day.

“Whether you use your Galaxy Buds 2 to listen to music or dial into a conference call, you’ve got all the features you need to immerse in yourself in your own world,” Samsung stated.

The buds have two-way speakers that deliver crisp and clear high notes and deep bass, and support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to block unwanted noise.

If the user needs to hear their surroundings, the buds offer three adjustable ambient sound levels.

The buds also come with a new machine learning solution that filters out distracting background noises when speaking on a call, ensuring your voice is clearly audible.

For easy connectivity, the Buds 2 supports Bluetooth 5.2 and can switch automatically between Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches, a Galaxy smartphone, and a Galaxy tablet.

Samsung said you will get 5 hours of battery life with ANC turned on, or up to 7 and a half hours with noise cancellation turned off.

The Galaxy Buds 2 charging case will provide a further 20 hours of battery life.

It looks similar to that of the Galaxy Buds Pro, featuring a USB-C charging port and support for wireless charging.

The Buds 2 are available in four colours — graphite, white, olive, and lavender.

The South African pricing and release date of the Galaxy Buds 2 are yet to be confirmed.

Prices in other regions suggest that they could be around 20-30% cheaper than the Galaxy Buds Pro.

In South Africa, the latter currently retail for R3,999. This suggests that the price tag will be around R2,999.

Below are images of the new earbuds in their four available colours.

