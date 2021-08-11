Galaxy Watch 4 announced — The most powerful Samsung watch yet

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Watch 4 series, the company’s first smartwatches powered by the Wear OS 3 operating system co-developed with Google.

The Galaxy Watch 4 will come in a standard version and a Classic edition.

Each of these will be available in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm for the standard, and 42mm and 46mm for the Classic.

Both watch faces have a circular design with two buttons on the right.

The primary difference is that the standard Galaxy Watch 4 has a touch bezel and comes in an aluminium case, while the Classic gets a physically rotating bezel and a stainless steel body.

The watches are powered by Samsung’s new Exynos W920 SoC, the first 5nm chip in a Galaxy Watch.

This powerful new chip features two Arm Cortex-A55 cores and an Arm Mali-G68 graphics processor.

These promise a CPU performance boost of around 20% and 10x better graphics performance than its predecessor.

This hardware helps to support the new display resolution of up to 450 x 450 pixels on the Galaxy Watch 4 44mm and Galaxy Watch Classic 46mm.

Samsung also introduced One UI Watch running atop Wear OS 3, which it said will bring a host of improvements on the software side.

The new OS provides access to the Google Play Store, letting you download apps from Google and third-party developers with ease.

Compatible apps will automatically be installed on your watch when downloaded on your phone, while important settings will also be synced.

Galaxy Watch 4 has several useful new gesture controls including lifting your wrist to answer a call, or shaking your wrist to decline.

It also packs Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, which boasts a smaller and more compact design, but does not compromise on accuracy.

“This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis,” Samsung said.

“Users can monitor their blood pressure, detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and, for the first time, calculate their body composition.”

The Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in black, pink gold, and silver for the 40mm variant, while the larger 44mm version will be offered in black, green, and silver.

The 42mm and 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will only be available in black and silver.

There will be 40 unique watch faces to choose from out of the box, and the ability to mix and match a wide selection of colourful straps to your liking.

South African pricing and availability for the Galaxy Watch 4 are yet to be confirmed.

Below are the specifications and images of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Galaxy Watch 4 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Colour 44mm: Black, Green, Silver

40mm: Black, Pink Gold, Silver 46mm: Black, Silver

42mm: Black, Silver Dimensions

& Weight Aluminium case 44mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm, 30.3g

40mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm, 25.9g Stainless steel case 46mm: 45.5 x 45.5 x 11.0mm, 52g

42mm: 41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2mm, 46.5g Display 44mm: 1.4-inch (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX+ 40mm: 1.2″ (30.4mm) 396×396 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX+ 46mm: 1.4-inch (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® with Glass DX 42mm: 1.2-inch (30.4mm) 396×396 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® with Glass DX Processor Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz (5nm Processor) Memory 1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage Battery 44mm/46mm: 361mAh

40mm/42mm: 247mAh (typical)WPC-based wireless charging OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung UI One UI Watch 3 Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G Compatibility Android 6.0 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of RAM

Now read: Samsung launches powerful new smartwatch chip