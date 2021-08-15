TV resolutions in South Africa tested — with two surprising results

MyBroadband tested the screen resolutions of televisions and computer monitors in South Africa, and two TVs had higher resolution panels than advertised.
The JVC 127cm Full HD TV and the Aiwa 146cm Full HD televisions have 4K panels instead of the advertised 1080p.
The engineer who performed the testing said both TVs came up as 1080p (Full HD) displays when connected to a computer. They also don’t seem to support any higher resolution inputs.
To test the resolution of the televisions and computer monitors, MyBroadband used a digital microscope which was calibrated for dimensional measurements.
A tiny piece of the screen was then photographed using the microscope at a magnification which made individual pixels visible.
Measurements were then taken to determine how far the pixels were spaced from one another. The physical size of the screen panel was also measured.
By dividing the screen’s dimensions with the spacing of the pixels, the number of pixels on the panel was calculated.
The calculated screen resolution was then compared with the advertised resolution of the televisions and monitors.
Because of the nature of measuring the panel resolutions manually, the test results can be expected to vary slightly from the actual resolution.
Common panel resolutions include 1920×1080 for a Full HD panel or 3840×2160 for a 4K or Ultra HD panel.
When the tested resolution differed from the advertised resolution, the screen was connected to a laptop, and the EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) was checked for the resolutions supported by the screen controller.
MyBroadband visited prominent technology retailers and tested a range of television and PC monitor brands.
The TV and monitor brands included in the research were Samsung, LG, Dell, JVC, Sinotec, Hisense, Sansui, Skyworth, Diamond, and Telefunken.
In all cases, except for the JVC and Aiwa TVs mentioned above, the testing confirmed the screen resolutions were in line with advertised values.
The table below provides an overview of the test results.
The images below the table show the digital microscope photos of the monitors and TVs which were included in the testing.
|South African TV and Monitor Resultion Test
|–
|Advertised Value
|Test Result
|Difference
|Device
|Horizontal (x)
|Vertical (y)
|Horizontal (x)
|Vertical (y)
|X-diff
|Y-diff
|Sansui 55-inch Full HD TV
|1920
|1080
|1862
|1043
|-3.04%
|-3.42%
|Samsung 55-inch Full HD TV
|1920
|1080
|1862
|1049
|-3.04%
|-2.85%
|Dell 27-inch Full HD monitor
|1920
|1080
|1866
|1040
|-2.83%
|-3.70%
|Microsoft Surface 3
|2496
|1664
|2446
|1606
|-2.00%
|-3.48%
|JVC 55-inch Full HD TV
|1920
|1080
|1891
|1079
|-1.53%
|-0.06%
|Skyworth 55-inch Android UHD TV
|3840
|2160
|3821
|2159
|-0.49%
|-0.06%
|JVC 4K TV
|3840
|2160
|3825
|2158
|-0.40%
|-0.10%
|Telefunken 40-inch Full HD TV
|1920
|1080
|1917
|1196
|-0.17%
|10.71%
|Skyworth 50-inch UHD TV
|3840
|2160
|3837
|2121
|-0.07%
|-1.82%
|Sinotec 58-inch UHD
|3840
|2160
|3848
|2149
|0.22%
|-0.50%
|Hisense 55-inch 4K TV
|3840
|2160
|3862
|2159
|0.57%
|-0.06%
|Sinotec 55-inch UHD TV
|3840
|2160
|3862
|2159
|0.57%
|-0.06%
|Skyworth 43-inch Full HD TV
|1920
|1080
|1938
|1082
|0.95%
|0.15%
|Sansui 58-inch UHD TV
|3840
|2160
|3888
|2182
|1.24%
|1.01%
|Sinotec 49-inch 4K TV
|3840
|2160
|3893
|2196
|1.38%
|1.69%
|JVC 55-inch 4K TV
|3840
|2160
|3903
|2194
|1.65%
|1.55%
|Diamond 65-inch Full HD TV
|1920
|1080
|1959
|1100
|2.03%
|1.85%
|Hisense 58-inch UHD TV
|3840
|2160
|3928
|2215
|2.29%
|2.56%
|LG Nanocell 55-inch 4K TV
|3840
|2160
|4079
|2292
|6.21%
|6.12%
|JVC 146-cm UHD TV
|3840
|2160
|4141
|2323
|7.85%
|7.53%
|Aiwa 146-cm Full HD TV
|1920
|1080
|3848
|2182
|100.44%
|102.02%
|JVC 50-inch Full HD TV
|1920
|1080
|3882
|2175
|102.21%
|101.43%
