Big price cuts on ultra-large TVs in South Africa

Takealot and Everyshop have slashed the price of ultra-large televisions, with prices for 75-inch TVs starting below R20,000.

A recent study by GfK Lighthouse on the impact of the unrest on technical goods sales in South Africa showed that tech sales slumped in recent weeks.

The study found that sales of TVs and fridges had declined in the week of 8 to 15 August 2021.

Nicolet Pienaar, head of market insights at GfK South Africa, said they see countrywide week-on-week declines in fridge, televisions and washing machine sales.

Among their many targets, looters ransacked and damaged a major LG factory, a critical distribution centre used by Samsung, and several Makro and Game stores.

The good news for consumers is that many retailers, including Takealot and Everyshop, have launched promotions with big price cuts on ultra-large TVs.

Takealot is also offering a range of TVs at discounted prices, including Samsung, LG, and Hisense devices.

Takealot’s deals include a 75-inch Hisense UHD smart LED TV with HDR and Bluetooth for R17,599.

Everyshop is running an entertainment special with savings of up to 30% on televisions and other tech products.

As part of Everyshop’s promotion, it offers an 85-inch Sony 4K Android TV for under R40,000.

The best deals from Takealot and Everyshop on ultra-large TVs are listed below.

