Redesign for Apple Watch Series 7 revealed

The world’s most popular smartwatch, the Apple Watch, is rumoured to be getting a complete redesign and expected to be announced at Apple’s September event.

Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech.com revealed that the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature a flat display and flatter edges than the Series 6.

Posser added that the Series 7 would be available with larger case sizes than the Series 6, with the cases being bumped up from 40/44mm to 41/45mm.

The increase in case size, coupled with the rumoured smaller bezels, will increase the display size more noticeably than one would expect from a 1mm increase.

The 1mm bump in case size may also mean that the Series 7 will have a larger battery than its predecessor.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that the redesigned Apple Watch would also pack a more powerful processor but is unlikely to feature considerable health-focused upgrades.

According to Gurman, Apple will include new watch faces to make the most of the increased display real estate, and the wearable will be available in more colour options.

Jon Prosser’s report included CAD-based renders of the Apple Watch Series 7 to visualize the new wearable. The renders are included below.

Apple Watch Series 7 CAD renders