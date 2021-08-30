GoPro Hero 10 Black images leaked

The GoPro Hero 10 Black, the next addition to GoPro’s product line, will come with the new GP2 processor that will significantly improve image quality over the Hero 9 Black.

According to a WinFuture report, the GP2 processor is paired with a new image sensor, enabling the action camera to record 5.3K resolution video at 60 frames per second (FPS).

The report said that the GoPro Hero 10 Black will also record 4K resolution video at 120 FPS (up from 4K resolution at 60 FPS) and 2.7K resolution at 240 FPS.

Photo resolution will also increase from 20 megapixels in the GoPro Hero 9 Black to 23 megapixels in the Hero 10 Black.

While the internals of the action camera have been reworked, the exterior appearance of the Hero 10 Black shows little change from its predecessor.

The Hero 10 Black carries over features such as touch and voice control, front and rear displays, and a housing watertight to 10 meters.

WinFuture said footage would be stabilized by HyperSmooth 4.0, offering “gimbal-like stabilisation.”

Time-lapse footage is supported by TimeWarp 3.0, which GoPro says “allows you to capture super stabilised time-lapse videos while you move about a scene.”

“Increase the speed up to 30x to turn longer activities into shareable moments.”

Information on release and pricing is yet to be released. Images of the GoPro Hero 10 Black are included below.

GoPro Hero 10 Black

