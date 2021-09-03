Amazon will start selling its own TVs

Online shopping giant Amazon.com plans to roll out Amazon-branded TVs in the US in the coming months, Business Insider reports.

The first models to be released in October will be designed and manufactured by third parties like TCL, which is known for its budget-friendly displays that offer good value for money.

The third-party TVs are expected to have screen sizes ranging between 55 and 75 inches and will be powered by Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

However, Amazon Devices and Lab126, the company’s Research and Development division that designs products like the Echo speakers and Kindle e-reader, have reportedly also been developing Amazon’s own in-house TV for two years.

An Amazon-branded TV could potentially complement its current range of electronics and add to its appeal as a full ecosystem provider, similar to Apple.

Amazon.com already sells several Toshiba and Insignia TVs that run on its Fire TV software.

It also offers 50-inch and 55-inch 4K Smart TV models under its AmazonBasics brand in India.

These TVs cater towards the low-end market, starting at 36,999 Indian rupees (R7,312) for the 50-inch model.

Unfortunately, none of these can be shipped directly to South Africa and require a parcel forwarding service like MyUS or Aramex Global Shopper.

After luxury tax, import duties, and shipping fees, you are better off buying locally.

