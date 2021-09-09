Facebook and Ray-Ban’s smart glasses leaked

Images of Facebook and Ray-Ban’s much-hyped smart glasses have been leaked hours ahead of an official launch event on Thursday.

Reputed tech leaker Evan Blass posted a series of photos on Twitter showing the glasses in three of Ray Ban’s well-known frame styles — Wayfarer, Meteor, and Round.

The glasses pack thick frames, likely due to the built-in hardware, and what appears to be two cameras on the front of the outer rims of the lenses.

A single button close to the hinge on top of the right arm will presumably control the cameras and other possible functionalities.

A closer look at the images reveals that the glasses also appear to have speaker grilles at the temple sections on both the left and right arms.

The images showing the box and accessories for the glasses show they will come with a case, carrying bag, and cable, in addition to supporting manuals.

The cable will likely serve to charge the smart glasses and transfer files recorded on them to a computer.

A series of videos recently shared by Facebook’s Reality Labs head Andrew Bosworth is believed to have been recorded using the new glasses.

At this stage, it’s not clear what other features the glasses will offer.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has only said they will let users do “some pretty neat things”, but the company has confirmed the lenses won’t have an integrated display.

Should Bluetooth connectivity be available, it’s possible that voice calls, music playback, and smart assistant support could also feature.

The glasses are expected to feature similar functionality as 2016’s Snap Spectacles, released by the company behind the popular image-based messaging app Snapchat.

These allowed users to record short point-of-view (POV) video clips without pulling out their smartphones.

Click on the tweet below to see the four frame designs for Facebook and Ray-Ban’s smart glasses, as shared by Evan Blass.