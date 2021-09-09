Duracell and Eveready tested — with surprising results

Discharge tests conducted on various Duracell and Eveready batteries reveal that the most cost-effective battery for the job depends on whether you are buying a small or large pack of cells.

Our tests also included Eveready’s Zinc-based batteries, which performed poorly compared to alkaline and Lithium-based products.

To compare the batteries, MyBroadband purchased several different AA battery packs from the two brands.

These batteries differed significantly in price, and prices also varied depending on the size of the packs we bought.

Per-cell prices for each type of battery is summarised below, with bulk pricing given in brackets.

Small packs included 2–4 cells, whereas bulk prices were calculated based on the biggest retail packs we could get.

Duracell vs Eveready battery test Battery 2–4 pack price Bulk price Duracell Plus R19.75 R8.45 Eveready Platinum Alkaline R17.50 R9.50 Eveready Platinum Plus Alkaline R18.75 R18.75 Duracell Optimum R24.50 R24.50 Duracell Ultra R24.00 R24.00 Eveready Digital Lithium R44.00 R39.83 Eveready Powerplus Silver R8.75 R6.66 Eveready Powerplus Gold R11.50 R7.70

To assess the performance of these batteries, MyBroadband tested a constant current draw of 0.2A, which is a low current to simulate common household devices which use AA batteries.

All tests were performed in the same air-conditioned office with a computerised battery analyser to ensure accurate and comparable results.

Each battery was drained to 0.8V under load, which is a voltage at which many consumer products would stop working. It is a common standard to which most manufacturers rate their batteries.

The voltage was constantly monitored and recorded during each test to calculate the battery’s total watt-hours capacity. This is the total power that the battery provided during the test.

We also conducted an experiment where we put the batteries under a constant current draw of 1A — closer to what something like a powerful flashlight would consume.

Under such strain, the Eveready Digital Lithium battery easily outperformed the rest of the field, lasting 2 hours and 43 minutes.

The Zinc-based Eveready Powerplus Silver only lasted a minute and 20 seconds, and the Eveready Powerplus Gold battery made it to 2 minutes.

For a more meaningful comparison, we decided to limit our analysis to the performance of the batteries under loads of 0.2A.

As expected, the alkaline batteries outperformed the Zinc-based batteries by a substantial margin.

The Duracell Plus, Eveready Platinum Alkaline, and Duracell Ultra cells lasted over 9 hours. Eveready Platinum Plus Alkaline and Duracell Optimum lasted over 10 hours.

Both Eveready Powerplus cells only lasted around 2 hours.

Eveready’s Digital Lithium cell lasted over 14 hours.

We calculated the price per Watt-hour from this test to see which of the batteries were the most cost-effective and got interesting results.

As the charts below show, when buying smaller packs of batteries, Eveready’s Platinum Plus Alkaline worked out to be most cost-effective.

When we compared the per-cell prices of the bulk packs we could get, the Duracell Plus battery was the cheapest, with Eveready’s Platinum Alkaline batteries a close second.

Battery cost-effectiveness — Small packs

Battery cost-effectiveness — Bulk packs