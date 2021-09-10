Amazon launches own TVs

Amazon has launched its first-ever Amazon-branded TVs on Thursday — the high-end Fire TV Omni Series and the more affordable 4-Series Fire TV.

Both ranges are available in black 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models, while the higher-end Fire TV Omni is also available in metallic silver 65-inch and 75-inch units.

They offer 4K (3,840 x 2,160) display resolutions with HDR 10 and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) technology for high image quality.

Dolby Digital Plus with passthrough of Dolby-encoded audio is also supported on all the TVs.

What sets the higher-end Fire TV Omni Series apart from its cheaper counterpart is its built-in microphones that support hands-free Alexa communications.

To assuage privacy fears, Amazon has included a switch that turns off its built-in microphones electronically.

The cheaper 4-Series supports “Press and ask Alexa” using the Alexa Voice Remote.

The larger 65-inch and 75-inch Omni TV models also come with Dolby Vision display technology, offering high contrast with deeper blacks and sharper highlights.

The Fire TV operating system provides access to many apps on the Amazon Appstore, including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+.

For connecting to game consoles or other devices, the TVs boasts three HDMI 2.0 inputs and one HDMI 2.1 with eARC support, an Ethernet and USB port, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The 4-Series Fire TV starts at $369.99 (R5,252) for the 43-inch model, while the same size of the Fire TV Omni Series is priced at $409.99 (R5,820).

The top-end 75-inch Fire TV Omni will set you back $1,099.99 (R15,614).

Converted rand prices exclude VAT and import duties.

It appears the TVs are already flying off Amazon’s warehouse shelves, as all models from both ranges were temporarily out of stock at the time of publication.

It’s not clear whether these TVs can be shipped directly to South Africa, although given their weight and Sars’ import duties and taxes on TVs, it’s unlikely that they will be an attractive choice for local consumers.

Below are images of the Amazon Fire TV Omni and 4-Series Fire TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni

Amazon 4-Series Fire TV

