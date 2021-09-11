Great deals on big-screen 4K TVs in South Africa

11 September 2021

In the wake of declining tech sales following unrest throughout South Africa, several retailers are offering smart TVs at reduced prices.

During the unrest, looters targeted an LG Factory, a vital distribution centre frequently used by Samsung, and multiple Game and Makro stores.

Despite their losses, Makro and Game are currently offering reduced prices on smart TVs, including a Samsung 43-inch UHD smart TV from Game and a 65-inch Hisense 4K smart ULED TV from Makro.

Retailers such as Everyshop and Takealot have also cut prices on a range of TV brands and sizes.

Takealot’s TV deals include a Hisense 55-inch 4K smart ULED TV with HDR and Bluetooth for R8,999, while Everyshop is currently advertising a Sony 85-inch 4K Android TV for R39,999.

The best TV deals from these retailers are listed below.

Samsung 43-inch UHD Smart TV — R6,999 at Game

Game is offering R1,000 off the Samsung 43-inch UHD Smart TV.

Samsung 43″ UHD Smart TV
Operating System Tyzen
Display Type LED
Display Size 43-inches (109 cm)
Resolution 3840 x 2160
Refresh Rate 60Hz
Bluetooth Yes
HDMI Ports 2
USB Ports 1

Hisense 55-inch ULED Smart TV — R8,999 at Takealot

Takealot is offering R2,000 off the Hisense 55-inch ULED Smart TV.

Hisense 55″ ULED Smart TV
Operating System VIDAA 4.0
Display Type ULED
Display Size 55-inches (140cm)
Resolution 3840 x 2160
Refresh Rate 60Hz
Bluetooth Yes
HDMI Ports 4
USB Ports 2

Samsung 65-inch UHD Smart TV — R12,999 at Incredible Connection

Incredible Connection is offering R4,000 off the Samsung 65-inch UHD Smart TV

Samsung 65″ UHD Smart TV
Operating System Tyzen
Display Type LED
Display Size 65-inches (165cm)
Resolution 3840 x 2160
Refresh Rate 60Hz
Bluetooth Yes
HDMI Ports 2
USB Ports 1

Hisense 65-inch ULED Smart  TV — R14,999 at Makro

Makro is currently offering R3,600 off the Hisense 65-inch ULED Smart  TV.

Hisense 65″ ULED Smart TV
Operating System VIDAA 4.0
Display Type ULED
Display Size 65-inches (165cm)
Resolution 3840 x 2160
Refresh Rate 60Hz
Bluetooth Yes
HDMI Ports 4
USB Ports 2

Samsung 70-inch UHD Smart  TV — R14,999 at Everyshop

Everyshop is offering R5,000 off the Samsung 70-inch UHD Smart TV

Samsung 70″ UHD Smart TV
Operating System Tyzen
Display Type LED
Display Size 70-inches (178cm)
Resolution 3840 x 2160
Refresh Rate 50Hz
Bluetooth Yes
HDMI Ports 2
USB Ports 1

Sony 85-inch 4K Android TV — R39,999 at Everyshop

Everyshop is offering R6,000 off the Sony 85-inch 4K Android TV.

Sony 85″ UHD Smart TV
Operating System Android
Display Type LED
Display Size 85-inches (215cm)
Resolution 3840 x 2160
Refresh Rate 50Hz
Bluetooth Yes
HDMI Ports 4
USB Ports 1

