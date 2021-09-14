Apple Watch Series 7 with big display and better durability

Apple on Tuesday announced the Watch Series 7, with the biggest display, best durability, and fastest charging yet on an Apple smartwatch.

The new smartwatch boasts a display that can fit nearly 50% more text than the Series 6 and the option to use a full keyboard that can be tapped or slid to provide input.

Durability has also been improved with the most crack-resistant front crystal on the display and IPX6 certification, which means it is dust resistant.

It also retains the WR50 water resistance of its predecessor.

The Series 7 will run on Apple’s Watch OS 8 that offers new watch faces to choose from to help make the most of the increased display size.

Apple said the Series 7 will offer the same 18-hour battery life but will charge 33% faster than the Series 6 thanks to a new fast-charging cable and charging optimisation.

This will result in a 0-80% charge in 45 minutes, Apple stated.

It also comes in slightly larger cases, with a flat display and with smoother sides than its predecessor.

The 40mm model has been bumped up to 41mm, while the 44mm variant is now a 45mm watch.

Combined with the redesigned bezels, Apple says this small increase results in 16% more pixels overall, and the Apple Watch 7 offers 20% more screen area than the Series 6 thanks to its 1.7mm borders.

Health features have remained similar to the previous watch and include an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, as well as a Blood Oxygen sensor.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in five new aluminium case covers, including midnight, starlight, green, blue, and red.

The watch is available for pre-order in the US and starts at $399 (R5,720 excl. VAT and duties).

The Watch Series 7 will be available later in the US fall (South African spring).

South Africa’s Apple Premium Resellers have yet to confirm local availability and pricing.

Below are more images of the Apple Watch Series 7.