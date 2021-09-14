Apple launches new iPad and revamped iPad Mini

Apple has unveiled new versions of its iPad and iPad Mini at its “California streaming” product event on Tuesday, refuting predictions that it would only discuss an update to its iPad line in October.

The new iPad will feature a more powerful A13 Bionic chip, which Apple says is 20% faster across the board than the previous model.

It also features a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with support for Center Stage.

Center Stage is a feature that automatically adjusts the camera frame while video calling or streaming.

Apple said it works with apps like Facetime, Zoom, Bluejeans, WebEx, Explain Everything, and TikTok.

The new iPad will include True Tone, which automatically adjusts the display to match the room’s colour temperature.

It will support the first-generation Apple Pencil and ship with iOS 15.

Apple also announced that it was completely revamping the iPad Mini.

“Today, we’re giving our littlest iPad its biggest upgrade ever,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

The upgrades included a slightly larger Liquid Retina display, at 8.3-inches, in the same footprint as the previous iPad Mini.

Apple promised a 40% jump in CPU performance and an 80% increase in GPU performance.

The new iPad Mini will also receive a USB-C port, support for 5G networks, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.

It will also get a 12MP camera with True Tone flash and support for Center Stage.

Pricing and availability

The new 10.1-inch iPad will start at $329 (R4,700, excl. VAT and duties) for a 64GB model with Wi-Fi support. Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at $459 (R6,600, excl. VAT and duties)

It is available in silver and space grey finishes.

The all-new 8.3-inch iPad Mini will start at $499 (R7,100, excl. VAT and duties) for a 64GB Wi-Fi model. Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at $649 (R9,200, excl. VAT and duties).

Orders open in the United States today, and the devices will be available from next week.

iPad ninth-generation photos

iPad Mini photos