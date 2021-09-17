New iPad Mini prices for South Africa revealed

iStore announced on Friday that it has opened pre-orders for the latest generation of iPad Mini, with prices starting at R8,999 for the 64GB model without cellular connectivity.

According to the iStore website, the pre-orders will ship in four to six weeks.

The sixth generation of iPad Mini — which was announced at Apple’s “California Streaming” event on Tuesday — features Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip, which is reportedly downclocked from the version in the iPhone 13.

“Today, we’re giving our littlest iPad its biggest upgrade ever,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the launch.

The Liquid Retina display in the iPad Mini, at 8.3-inches, is slightly larger than the display of its predecessor, and Apple promised a 40% and 80% improvement in CPU and GPU performance, respectively.

Other notable features include a USB-C port, 5G connectivity, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.

The iPad Mini will be available in starlight, space grey, purple, and pink.

The South African prices are summarised in the table below. They vary based on the amount of storage and whether the iPad Mini includes cellular connectivity or only has support for Wi-Fi.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) Wi-Fi iPad Mini Wi-Fi 64GB R8,999 iPad Mini Wi-Fi 256GB R11,699 Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad Mini Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB R11,699 iPad Mini Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB R14,399

