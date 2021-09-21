New cheap Microsoft Surface Laptop specs leaked

German tech website WinFuture has leaked the specifications of Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Go 3, an entry-level 2-in-1 laptop designed for users on tight budgets.

The site spotted listings of the new laptops that included specifications on several online stores operated by Thai tech supplier ITCity.

According to these details, the laptops feature the same designs and dimensions as their predecessors.

On the performance side, slight improvements have been made to hardware, including more powerful processors, bigger batteries, and faster Wi-Fi connectivity.

The base model will boast the dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor, while the more powerful unit gets a quad-core Intel Core i3-10100Y. These will be paired with either 4GB or 8GB RAM.

For storage, the cheapest model will be available with 64GB of eMMC flash memory, while the higher-end options will come with a 128GB SSD.

Connectivity has also been improved with support for Wi-Fi 6.

In addition, maximum battery life has reportedly also been extended to 13 hours.

The touch display will remain the same, with a 10.5-inch size with 1,920 x 1,280 resolution in a 3:2 aspect ratio.

The external appearance of the laptop will therefore be the same as the Surface Go 2, which is shown below.

The Surface Go 3 will start at about the equivalent of 380 euros (R6,558) in Thailand.

The new laptop is expected to be unveiled alongside the Surface Duo 2 dual-screen smartphone and premium Surface Pro 8 premium laptop at a Microsoft event on 22 September 2021.

South African availability and pricing have not been confirmed.

The table below summarises the leaked specifications of the Surface Go 3.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 OS Windows 11 Home S mode Display 10.5 inch PixelSense, 10-point multi-touch, 1920 x 1280, 220 ppi, aspect ratio 3: 2, contrast 1500: 1 Processor Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y, Intel Core i3-10100Y Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 615 RAM 4GB / 8GB Storage 64 GB eMMC / 128 GB SSD Rear camera 8MP with autofocus Front camera 5MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, MicroSD slot Battery life Up to 13 hours with typical use (manufacturer information) Dimensions and weight 245 x 175 x 8.3 mm

640gr

