Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launch delayed in South Africa — When to expect it

The launch of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 in South Africa has been delayed until the last quarter of 2021, the company has confirmed to MyBroadband.

The delay comes after Microsoft said the laptop was slated for release to consumers in the country in August 2021.

The company did not provide a reason for the delay.

However, Microsoft’s Q2 2021 results possibly explain the absence.

In early August, Microsoft said “supply chain constraints” had hurt its Surface sales revenue during this period.

In the same quarter, as the company launched the Surface Laptop 4, revenue dropped by 20% to $1.376 billion.

In a statement following an investor call, Microsoft said demand for the Surface Laptop 4 was high due to praise from tech reviewers.

“With such high interest and the same component shortages facing the entire consumer electronics industry, we currently see demand outpacing supply,” Microsoft said.

Several Reddit users have also posted threads complaining that they could not get their hands on the Surface Laptop 4 or that expected availability dates were far away.

Microsoft said it was working closely with its industry partners to catch up to provide customers with the full breadth of Surface options again.

It invited consumers to explore the entire family of Surface products in the meantime.

At the time of publication, we found several Surface Laptop 3 models available from South African retailers, starting at R23,999 from Everyshop.

Those with enough patience might find the wait for the Surface Laptop 4 worthwhile.

While it sports a similar design as its predecessor, Microsoft has claimed up to a 70% performance improvement thanks to new AMD Ryzen processors or Intel mobile chips.

These can be paired with 8GB to 32GB RAM, and 256GB to 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

The AMD models feature built-in Radeon graphics, while the Intel chips feature the company’s new Xe graphics.

The laptops are available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models.

Notably, the AMD Ryzen 5 model offers up to 19 hours of battery life, Microsoft claims.

Microsoft would not confirm the prices of the models that will be available in South Africa.

The cheapest AMD-based Surface Laptop 4 model in the US is priced at $1,000 (R14,870, excl. VAT in duties) when purchased from the Microsoft Store.

The table and images below show the specifications and design of the Surface Laptop 4.

Surface Laptop 4 OS Windows 10 / Windows 11 Processor AMD Ryzen 5 4680U

AMD Ryzen 7 4980U

Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7 Display options 13.5-inch 2,256 x 1,504 Pixelsense

15-inch 2,496 x 1,664 Pixelsense Graphics AMD Radeon / Intel Xe RAM 8GB /16GB / 32GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB NVMe SSD Ports 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x Surface Connect port Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 13.5-inch: 308 mm x 223 mm x 14.5 mm (1.26kg/1.29kg)

15-inch: 339.5 mm x 244 mm x 14.7 mm (1.54kg)

