We tested two breathalysers — and the results revealed a serious concern

Real-world tests by MyBroadband revealed that cheap breathalysers sold in South Africa could not be trusted to provide accurate and consistent results.

The legal blood alcohol content (BAC) limit in South Africa is currently 0.05% (0.05 grams per 100 millilitres).

The 0.05% limit equates to roughly 2 to 3 units of alcohol within 1 hour for a person of average weight and height.

For professional drivers, like bus, taxi, courier, and truck drivers, the limit is even lower at 0.02%. It equates to around 1 unit of alcohol within 1 hour.

When police catch motorists exceeding the legal alcohol limit while driving, they face severe penalties, including hefty fines and even a prison sentence.

Many motorists use breathalysers to test whether they are over the limit. However, some of these devices may give a false sense of security.

To test the accuracy of widely available breathalysers, MyBroadband purchased an inexpensive breathalyser and compared it to a premium model.

The premium breathalyser, purchased from Amazon for R1,540 after taxes and import costs, claims professional police-grade accuracy.

The device is also United States Department of Transportation (DOT) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) compliant.

For this comparison, MyBroadband bought the most popular inexpensive model available on Takealot for R174.

The advertising for this model does not make any claims about its accuracy, but the reviews are generally good.

It was time to put the two breathalysers to the test.

We initially had trouble switching on the inexpensive breathalyser. It turned out to be loose connections between the battery bay and the mainboard.

Once we touched these up with a soldering iron, the device turned on when pressing the on button.

The two breathalysers were tested on three people who had a drink at dinner. Tests were done before and after the drinks.

Both breathalysers produced a reading of 0.00 for all three people before they had any alcoholic drinks.

The three guests then had a drink, and we waited 20 minutes before taking the measurement, as instructed in the user manual.

The BAC measurements using the premium model were 0.012, 0.011 and 0.000. These results were repeatable with an accuracy of 0.001.

However, the cheap model measured 0.03-0.08, 0.03-0.08 and 0.00-0.01, respectively. The results were not repeatable and varied from well below the legal driving limit to way above.

After another 30 minutes, the BAC readings with the premium model went down to a consistent 0.008, 0.007 and 0.000.

The readings from the inexpensive model were still all over the place, ranging between 0.00 and 0.04.

The results from the more expensive breathalyser were in line with online calculators for BAC, which takes body weight, gender, and the fact that the test subjects consumed the alcohol with a meal into account.

However, the results from the cheap breathalyser were inconsistent and raised concerns about the trust you can place in it.