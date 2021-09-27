Apple to fix “unlock with Apple Watch” on iPhone 13

Apple has acknowledged an issue with the “unlock with Apple Watch” feature that may prevent it from working on iPhone 13 devices.

Following reports of the issue on the r/AppleWatch Reddit page, Apple released a statement acknowledging the flaw and said it would be fixed in an upcoming software update.

“Apple has identified an issue where Unlock with Apple Watch may not work with iPhone 13 devices,” the statement said.

“You might see ‘Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch’ if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch.”

The feature, released in iOS 14.5 earlier this year, uses Face ID and a paired Apple Watch to unlock iPhone devices when the user is wearing a face mask or sunglasses.

“Unlock with Apple Watch” is available on the iPhone X and later devices and requires the user to have a paired Apple Watch Series 3 or later.

The Cupertino-based tech giant did not say what was causing the issue, just that the flaw would be resolved “in an upcoming software update”.

Apple suggested that users disable Unlock with Apple Watch and use a passcode until the update is made available.