New iPad prices for South Africa revealed

iStore has made the 9th generation of the Apple iPad available for pre-order, with prices ranging between R5,999 and R11,199.

According to iStore’s website, pre-orders will ship in one to two weeks.

The 9th generation iPad — announced alongside the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, and new iPad Mini at Apple’s streamed product launch on 14 September — features an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch display, and will ship with iPadOS 15.

According to Melody Kuna, senior manager of iPad product design at Apple, the new chip is “20% faster in every aspect”.

The new iPad, available in silver or space grey, also includes a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Center Stage — a feature that helps keep you and anyone else with you in the frame as you move.

The iPad’s 10.2-inch display also supports True Tone, a feature that automatically modifies the display’s colour temperature to match its surroundings.

Pricing for the newest generation of iPad varies based on storage capacity and whether it supports cellular connectivity.

iStore’s pre-order pricing is summarised below.