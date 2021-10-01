Corsair launches first-ever monitor

Gaming hardware brand Corsair has launched its first monitor — the Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165.

This 32-inch display boasts an IPS panel, 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, and 165Hz refresh rate, with support for AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility to prevent screen-tearing.

Corsair has also claimed it has a 1ms moving picture response time (MRPT), making the monitor ideal for games that require lightning-quick reactions.

The IPS panel features quantum dot technology that also makes the monitor an excellent choice for content creators.

It supports 100% sRGB, 100% Adobe RGB, and 98% DCI-3 colour gamut coverage, producing highly accurate colours.

Furthermore, the Xeneon supports HDR400 for a wide brightness range.

For connectivity, the monitor boasts a 3.5mm audio output jack, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports, including one for DisplayPort 1.4, a standard DisplayPort 1.4 port, and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports.

In terms of design, the monitor features thin bezels to minimise the screen border and make it better for a multi-monitor setup. A die-cast aluminium frame supports the stand.

The stand allows for height adjustment up to 110mm, while the screen can be tilted between -5 degrees and 20 degrees for an ideal viewing position.

At the back of the monitor, the RapidRoute cable channels offer four adjustable snap-in tie-downs for cleaner cable management.

For those who want to save desk space or prefer putting their monitor up against a wall, the Xeneon also supports VESA mounting.

In addition, there is an integrated multi-mount point in the aluminium stand that allows for easily installing a camera, mic, or light via a mounting arm.

The Corsair Xeneion 32QHD165 is now available to order in the US at $799.99 (R12,012, excl. VAT and duties). Local availability and pricing are yet to be confirmed.

The monitor comes with a three-year comprehensive warranty that covers against dead pixels and lifetime 24/7 customer support.

Below are images of the Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165.