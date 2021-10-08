Takealot dethroned — Best online shopping prices in South Africa

Takealot dominates online retail in South Africa, but with the Covid-19 pandemic, many retailers have improved their platforms, and smaller web-based stores are growing in popularity.

Brick and mortar businesses such as Makro have seen significant increases in online sales as more people look to the web to make their purchases.

Everyshop — owned by the JD Group, itself a division of Pepkor — was launched in April 2021 and operates 15 distribution centres across the country.

The online retailer also offers collection points in partner stores.

Incredible Connection — also owned by the JD Group — has offered the option to shop online since September 2013.

Makro, owned by Massmart, saw an increase of 16.3% in online sales during the first six months of 2021.

The company’s network consists of 23 physical stores that act as distribution centres, which have also added curbside collections to its online services.

Loot Online was established in 2003 and has become one of the top five online retailers in South Africa.

Controversial businessman Iqbal Survé acquired a majority stake in Loot through Sagarmatha Technologies in March 2015.

Loot is currently running an 18-day special to celebrate its 18th birthday. The promotion started on 1 October.

“Loot.co.za has the lowest threshold of free shipping in the country, and lowest economy shipping charge for under threshold packages,” said Greg Le Roux, CEO at Loot.co.za.

Takealot, Makro, and Loot.co.za offer the best deals on tech items, based on the products compared in MyBroadband’s investigation.

Takealot offered two of the best prices for the eight products compared, while Makro and Loot.co.za offered three and four respectively.

We compared the prices of various items available on these online platforms. The comparison is tabulated below, with the lowest price for each item highlighted in green and those on special marked with an asterisk.