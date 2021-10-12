Nokia TVs coming to South Africa

South African electronics company Ellies says it will launch Nokia Smart TVs and other TV products in the country before the end of the year.

The products are made by StreamView, a company that designs, develops, and manufactures official Nokia-branded smart TVs, set-top boxes and related products for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Under the deal, Ellies Electronics will market and distribute these products to South Africa and other African countries, including Namibia, Botswana, Eswatini and Mozambique, with plans to expand into Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Zambia, and other Southern Africa Development Community states.

Ellies Electronics CEO Shaun Prithivirajh said the company would use its extensive distribution network in South Africa to bring Nokia’s wide range of products to these markets.

The agreement came into effect on 11 October and made Ellies StreamView’s exclusive sales partner in these countries. Further exclusivity will be dependent on reaching certain sales targets, as agreed to by both parties.

Nokia offers a range of Full HD and 4K TVs with sizes ranging from 24 inches to 75 inches, and run on the Android TV operating system.

Ellies said this made them perfect for streaming and gaming, while they also offer live TV with built-in tuners for terrestrial, satellite, and cable reception.

Nokia’s Smart TV boxes include the Nokia Media Streamer and Nokia Streaming Box 8000.

“The company’s Nokia Streaming Box is a set-top box that upgrades any TV to a Smart TV and brings the Android TV experience to the TV screen with minimal investment,” the company said.

“The product is ideal for watching the latest blockbusters, series, documentaries and much more.”

A selection of Nokia products will be available to consumers by December 2021, with the full range available through Ellies’ extensive branch network and at major retailers early in 2022.

Nokia’s full range of Smart TVs is listed on its website.

Prithivirajh said the agreement diversified Ellies’ revenue streams and provided additional market opportunities.

“This agreement is mutually viable for both parties. The Nokia brand is respected all over the world, and Ellies gets the benefit of adding this state-of-art product to our already extensive range of electronic products,” he said.

StreamView Managing Director Peter Schmalfuss said the company’s mission was to develop smart products and services that are easily accessible.

“We endeavour to keep up with the latest cutting-edge technology with a focus on enhancing user experience, allowing us to provide durable products at competitive prices. The foundation of our growth is built on technology, quality, design and service,” he stated.

“We build products that carry the Nokia legacy, and we bring this legacy into new product categories.”

Schmalfuss said the distribution deal with Ellies marked a landmark move for StreamView into the Southern African market, aligning with its vision to seek out new markets with growth potential.

Below are images of the Nokia TV range.