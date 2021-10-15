Apple Watch Series 7 — South African pricing revealed

The iStore has opened pre-orders and revealed pricing for Apple’s latest smartwatch — the Watch Series 7.

Apple unveiled the new watch during its California Streaming event in mid-September, and it is set to launch in South Africa on 22 October 2021.

The Watch Series 7 offers the biggest display, best durability, and fastest charging yet on any Apple smartwatch.

The 40mm model has been replaced with a 41mm version, while the 44mm has been bumped up to 45mm.

Combined with redesigned bezels, Apple said the watches offered 16% more pixels and a 20% larger screen area that can fit nearly 50% more text than the Watch Series 60.

Apple said the display boasts its most crack-resistant front crystal and IPX6 certification, making it dust resistant.

While the promised battery life is the same as on the Watch Series 6, Apple said charging is 33% faster, which means a 0-80% charge will take about 45 minutes.

Prices from the iStore start at R8,499 for the GPS-only 41m version with aluminium cases, R500 cheaper than the Watch Series 6’s entry-level model cost at launch last year.

The same model with cellular connectivity costs R10,499, R1,000 cheaper than the equivalent Watch Series 6 from 2020.

The aluminium models are offered in black, white, blue, green, and red colours.

The bigger price difference is on the higher end stainless steel case models with GPS+Cellular, all of which start at R14,699 for the 41mm version.

This makes the 41mm gold and graphite models R2,500 cheaper at launch than their predecessors last year.

The larger 45mm models are priced at R15,699, compared to the R18,299 asking price of their 2020 equivalents.

Current Apple Watch owners can get up to R4,000 off on their Watch Series 7 with iStore’s trade-in programme.

The table below shows the pricing of the Apple Watch Series 7 in South Africa.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminium Case GPS R8,499 Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminium Case GPS + Cellular R10,499 Apple Watch Series 7 Silver/Gold/Graphite Stainless Steel Case Case GPS + Cellular R14,699 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminium Case GPS R8,999 Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminium Case GPS + Cellular R11,099 Apple Watch Series 7 Silver/Gold/Graphite Stainless Steel Case Case GPS + Cellular R15,699

Now read: iPad Mini display woes continue