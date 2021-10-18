New MacBook Pro launched — The ports are back in town

Apple has unveiled the 2021 MacBook Pro — featuring powerful performance, a new design, better battery life, and more connectivity options on its premium notebook than ever before.

The latest range is powered by Apple’s new computer chips — the M1 Pro and M1 Max — which the company has called the most powerful in any “pro” notebook.

The M1 Pro chip boasts 33.7 billion transistors, twice that of the M1, and three times the memory bandwidth at 200GB/s, supporting up to 32GB RAM.

The higher-end M1 Max packs 51 billion transistors and 400GB/s memory bandwidth, with support for up to 64GB RAM.

Both chips boast 10 CPU cores consisting of eight performance cores and two energy-efficient cores.

The M1 Pro comes with a 16-core GPU that boasts up to twice the graphics performance of the M1.

The higher-end M1 Max chip comes with a more powerful GPU with 32 graphics cores allowing for four times better graphics performance than the M1.

The 2021 MacBook Pro comes in two sizes — 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch.

The 16.2-inch model offers two times faster CPU performance with M1 Pro or M1 Max, twice as fast as the previous Intel Core i9 model, and up to 2.5x times faster performance than the model with the Radeon 5600m graphics.

The performance differences are even more significant on the 14.2-inch MacBook Pro, with up to 9 times faster CPU performance than the top-end Core i7 model, and 13 times faster graphics performance than last year’s model with the most powerful GPU.

Storage performance has also been doubled, with speeds up to 7.4GB/s.

Apple said these improvements mean MacBook Pro users can play back up to 30 streams of 4K ProRes 422 or 7 streams of 8K ProRes 422.

Battery life has also been a big bump, with up to 17 hours of video playback on the 14-inch model and 21 hours of video playback on the 16-inch version.

Apple said the batteries would also charge more quickly with Fast Charge support, filling up to 50% in 30 minutes.

Both models come with higher resolution MiniLED Liquid Retina XDR displays, with a maximum resolution of 3,024×1,964 on the 14.2-inch and 3,456×2,235 on the 16.2-inch.

Like the iPhone 13 Pro, the displays also boast a ProMotion adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

In terms of design, the bezels on the displays are 24% thinner on the sides and 60% thinner at the top, with a notch for the webcam and microphone.

Buyers can also expect significant improvements in video calls, with double the resolution on a 1080p camera and twice the low-light performance.

Notably, Apple appears to have taken a cue from MacBook loyalists on two particular fronts: the popular MagSafe charging port has been reintroduced, and the Touch Bar has been canned.

The Touch Bar is replaced with physical functions buttons available on the full-height Magic keyboard.

The new laptops also bring back the HDMI port, SD card reader, and 3.5mm audio jack, which were last available on 2015’s MacBook Pros.

The year after that, Apple only started offering models with USB-C ports, forcing users to plug in hubs or adapters to connect a peripheral with a different connector or import files from an SD card.

This year’s models feature all those old ports, in addition to three Thunderbolt 4 supported USB-C ports.

In the US, the 14.2-inch MacBook Pro will start at $1,999 (R29,310, excl. VAT and import costs) for the 512GB model with 16GB RAM, while the 16.2-inch version with the same specifications starts at $2,499 (R36,642).

Both models are available in grey and silver.

Pre-orders in the US are now open, with general availability starting on 26 October 2021.

Availability and pricing in South Africa are yet to be revealed.

The table below shows the specifications of the new MacBook Pro models.

Specifications MacBook Pro 14.2-inch MacBook Pro 16.2-inch OS macOS Monterey macOS Monterey Display 14.2-inch 3,024×1,964 MiniLED, adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz 16.2-inch 3,456×2,232 MiniLED, adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz CPU Apple M1 Pro / Apple M1 Max Apple M1 Max / Apple M1 Max RAM Up to 32GB / Up to 64GB Up to 32GB / Up to 64GB Storage Up to 8TB SSD Up to 8TB SSD Graphics Up to 32-core GPU Up to 32-core GPU Ports 3 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack 3 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Wireless Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery Up to 17 hours video playback

70Wh Up to 21 hours video playback

100Wh Camera 1080p 1080p Price Starting from $1,999 Starting from $2,499

MacBook Pro 2021