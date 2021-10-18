AirPods 3 launched

Apple has announced the third generation of AirPods with spatial audio for $179 (R2,625, excl. VAT, shipping, and duties).

Pre-orders opened in 27 countries on Monday, with the earbuds launching in stores next Tuesday — 26 October 2021.

“By combining the power of the H1 chip with an Apple-designed acoustic system, the new AirPods use computational audio to deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ,” Apple stated.

“Users can enjoy spatial audio featuring Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, movies, and tv shows, along with dynamic head tracking, across Apple devices.”

With an IPX4 rating for the earbuds and charging case, the new AirPods are resistant to sweat and water.

They also feature a force sensor to control music and phone calls.

According to Apple, it offers battery life of up to six hours of listening time (five hours with spatial audio enabled), and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.

With iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple said users could enjoy the following features:

With spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, voices in Group FaceTime calls sound like they’re coming from the direction the person is positioned on the screen, making it seem as if everyone is in the same room.

Announce Notifications allows Siri to read important time-sensitive notifications, including alerts from Messages, Reminders, Calendar, and calls, as well as any third-party apps that adopt the API.

AirPods are now part of the Find My network, offering proximity view in the Find My app and Lost Mode, as well as separation alerts and sounds.

Apple’s previous generation of wireless earbuds, AirPods 2, will be available at the new price of $129 (R1,892, excl. VAT, shipping, and duties).

AirPods Pro now come with a MagSafe Charging Case for the same price of $249 (R3,652).

AirPods require Apple devices running iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, tvOS 15.1, or macOS Monterey, all available as free software updates next week.