Cool tech you can’t buy in South Africa — and how much it costs to import

Many tech companies tend to overlook South Africa when they release new smart devices, smartphones, and TVs. A good example is Google, which has never sold its smartphones in the country.

Tech fans who are eager to get their hands on these devices can either go through local retailers who specialise in importing tech that doesn’t have a local distributor, or have the items shipped from abroad themselves.

When ordering from overseas retailers, it is important to note that quoted costs exclude VAT, import taxes, and shipping fees.

In many cases, these retailers don’t offer shipping to South Africa. A way around this is to use a parcel forwarding service such as MyUS.

These services use an address in a foreign country to which the retailer will deliver. It will then be forwarded to your address in South Africa.

MyUS’s services are based on the weight of your order, starting at $16.99 (R250) for items that weigh less than 1lb (540g).

You may also be at risk of having to fork out more cash should the device need to be repaired or replaced.

Specialised importers such as GeeWiz and Connected Devices offer guarantees on the products they sell, eliminating this risk.

For those who wish to order from abroad themselves, a good option is ecommerce giant Amazon whose shipping calculator takes all costs into account.

The costs are payable upfront and include:

Shipping

Import duties

15% VAT

Ad valorem (luxury) tax

Amazon will refund you if they overestimated the costs and will not charge you if they underestimated them.

More information on the import costs associated with various products is provided below.

Smart devices

Device GeeWiz Amazon (own import) Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker (3rd generation) R995 — Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st generation) R1,885 — Amazon Echo Studio R6,436 — Amazon Fire TV Cube R3,446 — Facebook Portal Mini 8 R2,595 R1,823.91 Fossil 5th Generation Model Carlyle R6,076 R6,224.81 Google Home Mini R972 — Google Home Max Smart Speaker R7,985 — Google Home Smart Speaker R1,885 — Google Hub Max R5,995 — Google Hub 7-inch Smart Speaker R2,495 — Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell R4,895 — Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Kit R8,599 R5,985.15 Google Nest Wi-Fi Point R4,590 — Google Nest Wi-Fi Router R4,346 — Google Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect R6,660 R7,685.60 Nvidia Shield TV Pro R4,995 R3,743.63 Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light R3,599 R3,433.74

Smartphones

Device Connected Devices Amazon (own import) Asus Zenfone 8 Flip 5G 256GB R19,699.00 R18,166.40 Google Pixel 5A 5G 128GB — R10,878.29 Google Pixel 6 128GB — R16,786.39 (Pre-order) HTC Desire 20 Pro 128GB R6,209.00 R8,816.04 Oneplus 8T 5G 256GB R11,459.00 R8,866.66 Sony Xperia 1 III 256GB R27,599.00 R23,201.04 Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 128GB R8,049.00 R6,517.64 Amazon Kindle Device Makro Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 10th Generation (2018) R3,199 R1,938.64 Asus Zenfone Flip 8 The Zenfone 8 Flip is a high-end smartphone offered by Asus and features a flip-camera that allows you to use its powerful rear camera to take selfies with ease. The device offers powerful performance with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor combined with 8GB of DDR5 RAM.

Google Nest

The Google Nest range of smart devices includes Wi-Fi routers and extenders, speakers, alarm systems, displays, and doorbells.

The speakers and displays help you access media, plan your day, and get the information you need using your voice. When all the devices in the range are combined they allow you to control your entire house.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is a powerful smart device with extensive streaming capabilities.

Offering Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos surround sound, AI upscaling, and GeForce NOW cloud gaming, the Shield TV Pro supports streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Plex, to name a few.

Sony Xperia 1 III

Sony’s Xperia 1 III smartphone combines powerful performance with an impressive ZEISS T camera.

The device features a 6.5-inch 4K resolution OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB internal storage.