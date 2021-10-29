Cool tech you can’t buy in South Africa — and how much it costs to import

Many tech companies tend to overlook South Africa when they release new smart devices, smartphones, and TVs. A good example is Google, which has never sold its smartphones in the country.
Tech fans who are eager to get their hands on these devices can either go through local retailers who specialise in importing tech that doesn’t have a local distributor, or have the items shipped from abroad themselves.
When ordering from overseas retailers, it is important to note that quoted costs exclude VAT, import taxes, and shipping fees.
In many cases, these retailers don’t offer shipping to South Africa. A way around this is to use a parcel forwarding service such as MyUS.
These services use an address in a foreign country to which the retailer will deliver. It will then be forwarded to your address in South Africa.
MyUS’s services are based on the weight of your order, starting at $16.99 (R250) for items that weigh less than 1lb (540g).
You may also be at risk of having to fork out more cash should the device need to be repaired or replaced.
Specialised importers such as GeeWiz and Connected Devices offer guarantees on the products they sell, eliminating this risk.
For those who wish to order from abroad themselves, a good option is ecommerce giant Amazon whose shipping calculator takes all costs into account.
The costs are payable upfront and include:
- Shipping
- Import duties
- 15% VAT
- Ad valorem (luxury) tax
Amazon will refund you if they overestimated the costs and will not charge you if they underestimated them.
More information on the import costs associated with various products is provided below.
Smart devices
|Device
|GeeWiz
|Amazon (own import)
|Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker (3rd generation)
|R995
|—
|Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st generation)
|R1,885
|—
|Amazon Echo Studio
|R6,436
|—
|Amazon Fire TV Cube
|R3,446
|—
|Facebook Portal Mini 8
|R2,595
|R1,823.91
|Fossil 5th Generation Model Carlyle
|R6,076
|R6,224.81
|Google Home Mini
|R972
|—
|Google Home Max Smart Speaker
|R7,985
|—
|Google Home Smart Speaker
|R1,885
|—
|Google Hub Max
|R5,995
|—
|Google Hub 7-inch Smart Speaker
|R2,495
|—
|Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell
|R4,895
|—
|Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Kit
|R8,599
|R5,985.15
|Google Nest Wi-Fi Point
|R4,590
|—
|Google Nest Wi-Fi Router
|R4,346
|—
|Google Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect
|R6,660
|R7,685.60
|Nvidia Shield TV Pro
|R4,995
|R3,743.63
|Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light
|R3,599
|R3,433.74
Smartphones
|Device
|Connected Devices
|Amazon (own import)
|Asus Zenfone 8 Flip 5G 256GB
|R19,699.00
|R18,166.40
|Google Pixel 5A 5G 128GB
|—
|R10,878.29
|Google Pixel 6 128GB
|—
|R16,786.39 (Pre-order)
|HTC Desire 20 Pro 128GB
|R6,209.00
|R8,816.04
|Oneplus 8T 5G 256GB
|R11,459.00
|R8,866.66
|Sony Xperia 1 III 256GB
|R27,599.00
|R23,201.04
|Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 128GB
|R8,049.00
|R6,517.64
Amazon Kindle
|Device
|Makro
|Amazon
|Kindle Paperwhite 10th Generation (2018)
|R3,199
|R1,938.64
Asus Zenfone Flip 8
The Zenfone 8 Flip is a high-end smartphone offered by Asus and features a flip-camera that allows you to use its powerful rear camera to take selfies with ease.
The device offers powerful performance with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor combined with 8GB of DDR5 RAM.
Google Nest
The Google Nest range of smart devices includes Wi-Fi routers and extenders, speakers, alarm systems, displays, and doorbells.
The speakers and displays help you access media, plan your day, and get the information you need using your voice. When all the devices in the range are combined they allow you to control your entire house.
Nvidia Shield TV Pro
The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is a powerful smart device with extensive streaming capabilities.
Offering Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos surround sound, AI upscaling, and GeForce NOW cloud gaming, the Shield TV Pro supports streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Plex, to name a few.
Sony Xperia 1 III
Sony’s Xperia 1 III smartphone combines powerful performance with an impressive ZEISS T camera.
The device features a 6.5-inch 4K resolution OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB internal storage.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.