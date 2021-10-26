Samsung launches new Galaxy Book laptops

Samsung has unveiled three new laptops in its Galaxy Book range.

The new Galaxy Book offers a full-metal casing in a classic laptop design with a 15.6-inch 1,920×1,080 touchscreen and dedicated Intel Xe Max graphics.

These come packed in a silver chassis that is 15.8mm thick, making it highly compact for an entry-level option.

In the US, it starts at a price of $749.99 (R11,037, excl. VAT and import costs) for a configuration that includes an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.

Bumping up to a Core i7-1165G7 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage will cost you $999.99 (R14,733).

The Galaxy Book boasts a wide assortment of ports, including two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, 3.5mm audio jack, nanoSIM, and a microSD slot.

For more demanding users, there is the new Galaxy Book Odyssey, a workstation option with an 11th-gen Intel Core H-series processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, paired with a large 83Wh battery for long-lasting performance.

The 15.6-inch display also comes with a full HD resolution and offers a 170-degree viewing angle with 300 nits brightness for working in brightly lit environments.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey starts at $1,399.99 (R20,627) in the US and is available in a Mystic Black colour.

The last laptop in the new line-up — the Galaxy Book 360 Pro 5G — is a 2-in-1 convertible with built-in 5G connectivity.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Evo-verified 11th-gen processor and boasts a 13.3-inch touch screen that can fold to the back of the laptop.

It also includes an S Pen stylus.

The laptop weighs about 1.13kg, which is very light for a convertible design.

Pricing for this model starts at $1,399.99 (R20,627) in the US, while a non-5G version will cost you $1,009.99 (R14,880).

Samsung stopped distributing its computer products in South Africa in 2014.

South African residents interested in getting one of Samsung’s new Galaxy Book laptops will therefore have to import it or wait for a retailer that imports such products to offer it locally.