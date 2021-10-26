TCL TVs launching in South Africa â€” including a 4K 65-inch for R11,999

Electronics manufacturer TCL has announced it will be launching its TVs in South Africa next month.

The company is reputed in the US for its affordable, high-quality TVs, including the Roku models sold through Amazon.com.

According to analyst and consultancy firm Omdia, TCL was the second-best-selling LCD TV brand in the world in 2019 and 2020.

The company will officially enter the South African market on 3 November 2021.

TCL’s first TVs launching in South Africa are the P725 4K HDR Google TV, and value-for-money P615 4K HDR Android TV.

TCL said the P725 offers HDR10 professional audio and visuals, supporting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and MEMC (motion estimate and motion compensation) picture processing for smooth imagery in sports and fast-action sequences.

Size options for both the P725 and P615 range from 43 to 65 inches.

Later in November, the company will also roll out the C725 4K QLED Google TV in South Africa.

This high-end TV boasts quantum dot technology and comes in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes.

The P725 and the C725 also support Google Assistant and hands-free voice control, allowing users to access, launch, and control content, turn on their TV, switch inputs, adjust the volume, and search for their favourite content.

General manager of TCL South Africa Robin Yi said the country has always been on the company’s radar as a next expansion point.

“We will be utilising South African resources as much as possible on the ground, and that includes a local South African assembly partner with plans for expansion in the near future,” Yi said.

Muhammed-Izhaar Ebrahim, sales manager at TCL South Africa, said that the TVs would initially be available through Takealot and key distribution partner Atlas Appliances. TCL promised to announce more sales channels soon.

The table below shows the suggested retail selling prices of the TCL TVs launching in South Africa.

TCL TVs â€” South African pricing Model Type Suggested price 65C725 4K QLED Google TV R16,999 55C725 4K QLED Google TV R12,999 65P725 4K HDR Google TV R12,999 55P725 4K HDR Google TV R9,999 50P725 4K HDR Google TV R8,999 65P615 4K HDR Android TV R11,999 55P615 4K HDR Android TV R8,999 50P615 4K HDR Android TV R7,999 43S5200 FHD Android TV R5,999 32S5200 HD Android TV R3,899

