Nikon Z9 — First pro camera with no mechanical shutter

Nikon has unveiled the Z9, a full-frame mirrorless camera with no mechanical shutter that can shoot 8K/30p video.

It promises to be a great leap forward for mirrorless cameras and boasts an impressive array of features.

The Nikon Z9 uses a 45.7MP stacked sensor and is the first pro camera with no mechanical shutter. Instead, all photos and videos are taken using the camera’s electronic shutter.

Its electronic shutter is capable of shooting at shutter speeds of 1/32,000sec.

Nikon has claimed that the Z9 features the “world’s fastest sensor scan rate.”

The ISO of the Z9 ranges from ISO 64 to 25,600, though Nikon says this can extend down to ISO 32 and up to ISO 102,400 by adjusting the exposure values.

The autofocus capabilities have been completely overhauled, now being able to track people, animals, and vehicles (including cars, motorbikes, planes, and trains) while tracking up to ten different types of subjects in a scene simultaneously.



In terms of shooting video, the camera is capable of 8K at 30 frames per second, or 4K at 120 frames. The Z9 can shoot 8K video content continuously for up to 125 minutes.

Some video features will only be available in 2022 with a firmware update for the device. These features include shooting 10-bit ProRes 422 HQ video internally and 12-bit in-camera ProRes Raw HQ recording.

The firmware update will also bring the ability to shoot 8K/60p footage and a new N-Raw format promising a smaller file size.

The Z9 is expected to go on sale in the United States during December at a staggering price of $5,499 (R83,344.49 excl. VAT and import duties).

Specifications for the Nikon Z9 are summarised in the table below.

Nikon Z9 Specifications Effective Pixels 45.7 million Sensor Size 35.9mm x 23.9mm Image Sensor Format FX Storage Media CFexpress (Type B) XQD Type Memory ISO Sensitivity ISO 64–25600 Can also be set to approx. 0.3, 0.7, or 1 EV (ISO 32 equivalent) below ISO 64 or to approx. 0.3, 0.7, 1, or 2 EV (ISO 102400 equivalent) above ISO 25600 Auto ISO sensitivity control available. Video Up to 8K/30p Monitor Size 3.2 inches Monitor Type Vertical and horizontally tilting, touch-sensitive LCD Battery EN-EL 18d rechargeable Li-Ion battery Lens Mount Nikon Z mount Dimensions 149mm x 149.5mm x 90.5mm Weight 1340 g

