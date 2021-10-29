The iStore has opened pre-orders and announced pricing for the new MacBook Pro in South Africa.

The premium laptops offer a new design, more powerful performance, improved battery life, and a wide range of connectivity options.

They pack Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which the company claims make them the most powerful pro notebooks on the market.

The displays have received significant upgrades, with MiniLED panels, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and slimmer bezels that provide greater screen real estate.

MacBook enthusiasts have also praised Apple for bringing back the HDMI port and SD card reader, and replacing the Touch Bar with a row of physical function buttons.

The iStore is offering five configurations across both models.

Pricing starts at R36,299 for the 14-inch model with an 8-core M1 Pro chip and R45,399 for the 16-inch version with an M1 Pro chip.

The top-end option, a 16-inch model with the super-fast M1 Max chip, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage, sells R63,499.

Pre-orders are open now, with shipping and general availability from 5 November 2021.

The table below provides a breakdown of the pricing of the MacBook Pro models available in South Africa.

2021 MacBook Pro prices in South Africa Model Price 14-inch MacBook Pro 8-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Grey only R36,299 10-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Space Grey or Silver R45,399 16-inch MacBook Pro 10-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Grey or Silver R45,399 10-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Space Grey or Silver R48,999 10-core M1 Max, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Space Grey or Silver R63,499

