Rode’s AI-Micro — An audio studio in your pocket

Audio and recording device company Rode has launched the AI-Micro, an ultra-compact dual-channel audio interface for audio recording.
The interface is intended for connecting up to two 3.5mm microphones for simultaneous recording.
It promises compatibility with all of Rode’s apps allowing you a greater level of control of the device.
This allows users to record high-level audio from multiple inputs on the go for podcasts, interviews, vlogs, videos, and other forms of content creation.
Audio quality
In terms of audio quality, the AI-Micro is compatible with a range of microphone devices, including Rode VideoMics, lavaliers, wireless systems, and most 3.5mm microphone devices.
The 3.5mm inputs are auto-sensing and capable of detecting whether a TRS or TRRS microphone has been connected to the device and is capable of adapting to best suit the connected microphone.
The AI-Micro promises to deliver clear audio capture on any device thanks to its high-quality microphone preamps and the high-resolution (24-bit/48kHz) recording.
Device compatibility
The device is plug-and-play compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android devices via USB-A, USB-C, and Lightning cables.
The device supports the following operating systems:
- macOS Big Sur and higher
- Windows 10 (Build 19041) and higher
- iOS 14 and higher
- Android 9.0 and higher
Device portability
One of the major drawing points of the AI-Micro is its small form factor allowing it to easily slip into a pocket or bag and be used on the go.
The device weighs 20 grams and has dimensions of 40 x 11.1 x 38.2 mm.
App compatibility
The AI-Micro has been designed to be fully compatible with Rode’s range of audio apps including:
- Rode Connect: Used for recording pro-quality podcasts or livestreams.
- Rode Reporter: Used to record broadcast-quality audio with full access to settings, a real-time waveform display, and a level meter.
- Rode Central: Allows the user to configure their microphones with their mobile device, adjust input gain and headphone monitor level, as well as engage various filters such as noise gates and high pass filters.
The AI-Micro has been compared to Rode’s older model SC6-L, however one of the key feature differences between these two models is the AI-Micro’s ability to take full advantage of the Rode app suite.
The device does not yet have a confirmed date for when it will be available in South Africa.
The full technical specifications of the device are below:
|AI-Micro Specifications
|Frequency response
|20Hz to 20kHz
|Headphone output power
|125mW into 32Ω
|Input dynamic range
|100dB A-Weighted
|Gain range
|0-26dB analogue gain
|Analogue inputs
|2 x 3.5mm auto-sensing
TRS/TRRS
|Analogue outputs
|3.5mm TRS headphone output
|Connectivity
|USB Type A
USB Type-C
Lightning
|OS requirements
|macOS Big Sur and higher
Windows 10 (Build 19041) and higher
iOS 14 and higher
Android 9.0 and higher
|Simultaneous I/O
|2/2
|Number of preamps
|2
|Bit depth
|24-bit
|Sample rates
|44.1/48kHz
|Power requirements
|Bus powered
|Weight (g)
|20
|Dimensions (mm)
|40 x 11.1 x 38.2
|Compatible Rode products
|SmartLav+
Lavalier GO
RODELink Lav
All VideoMics
