Microsoft launches Surface Laptop 4 in South Africa — Pricing revealed

Microsoft has launched another high-end professional laptop in South Africa — the Surface Laptop 4.

Microsoft South Africa modern workplace and security business group lead, Colin Erasmus, said the company was excited to add to its range of Surface devices in the country.

“The laptop powers modern multitasking demands and combines a vibrant touchscreen display, large trackpad with gesture support and an industry-leading typing experience,” said Erasmus.

One notable feature is a built-in HD front-facing camera with low-light capability and a studio-quality microphone array, for better video calling.

For this year’s model, the company has retained the lightweight, business-oriented exterior design of the Surface Laptop 3.

Performance has been improved by up to 70% thanks to the new AMD 4000 series and Intel 11th gen processors.

The Surface Laptop 4 can be configured with one of four processors — the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, AMD Ryzen 7 4980U, Intel Core i5-1135G7, or Intel Core i7-1185G7.

These can be paired with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB LPDDR4X RAM, while storage is available in removable 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB SSDs.

Surface Laptop 4 owners get a USB-C and USB-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Surface Connect port.

The laptop comes in two sizes — 13.5 and 15-inches — both of which offer the Surface’s signature 3:2 PixelSense touch screen.

In terms of finishes, Microsoft provides a unique Alcantara material or more conventional metal finishes in several colours.

The Surface Laptop 4 will start at R18,999 from Incredible Connection or R945 per month from Vodacom on a 24-month contract.

That model boasts a 13.5-inch display, AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.

The top-end option is a 15-inch model with Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for R32,999.

Below are the specifications and pricing for the Surface Laptop 4 models available from Incredible Connection.

Surface Laptop 4 prices Model Price 13.5-inch AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD R18,999 Intel Core i5-1145G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD R24,999 Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD R31,999 15-inch AMD Ryzen 7 4980U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD R24,999 Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD R32,999

The local availability comes three months later than the company had initially intended.

Microsoft previously told MyBroadband its local launch had been delayed until the last quarter of 2021, but did not give a reason for pushing the release date out.

However, the company’s global financial results showed Surface sales were hurt by “supply chain constraints” during Q2 2021, suggesting the cause might have been the global chip shortage.

The table below shows the configurations of the Surface Laptop 4.