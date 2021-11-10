Microsoft launches cheapest Surface Laptop yet — but there’s a catch

Microsoft has launched its cheapest Surface laptop yet — the Surface Laptop SE — starting from $249 in the US (R3,760, excl. VAT and import costs).

Aimed specifically at the education sector, the laptop is set to compete with the wide range of affordable Chromebooks that make good options for learners.

Classrooms around the world are becoming increasingly digitally savvy, which means more students require tools that allow them to use an assortment of productivity apps.

While the Surface Laptop SE’s hardware is muted compared to the likes of what you get in a Surface Laptop 4 or Surface Pro, it should be more than sufficient for learners’ needs.

Its primary features are an 11.6-inch screen, front-facing 720p camera, and stereo speakers.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 or N4120 processor, paired with 4GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB eMMC storage.

For expansion with peripherals and storage, it boasts one USB-A port and a USB-C port, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack.

Instead of Microsoft’s typical magnetic Surface connector, it features a conventional DC charging port, which should be one of the other areas where Microsoft saved on manufacturing costs.

Its enclosure is also all-plastic and comes in a single colour — glacier white — instead of the aluminium and Alcantara finishes of the higher-end Surface models.

One area where Microsoft has seemingly not compromised is with the keyboard, as the company claimed the Surface Laptop SE offered the same “high-quality typing experience”.

Microsoft said it configured the laptop, including its UEFI code, to squeeze the most out of power management, allowing Surface Laptop SE to provide up to 16 hours of battery life with typical use.

It will run on Windows 11 SE, a stripped-down version of Windows 11 designed for education applications.

Microsoft said the OS was built with feedback from teachers — who need a simple, distraction-free environment for their students — and input from school IT admins, who require devices that are secure, easy to deploy and manage, and perform well.

“Windows 11 SE has been optimised for the most used education experiences, including Microsoft 365 applications, supporting both online and offline capabilities,” the company said.

The Surface Laptop SE stands out from its more powerful brothers in another critical area — repairability.

Microsoft has claimed the laptop’s components, including the display, battery, keyboard, and motherboard, could be easily repaired on-site using “common tools”.

This should go some way towards saving time and money for IT admins and schools.

The Surface Laptop SE will be available exclusively through Microsoft’s education channels later in 2021 and early 2022, so you won’t be able to buy it from a regular computer ship.

The current list of rollout countries consists of the US, UK, Canada, and Japan.

MyBroadband contacted Microsoft in South Africa for details on local availability and pricing but did not immediately receive feedback to our queries.

Below are the laptop’s specifications and a video showcasing its education-oriented features.

Surface Laptop SE OS Windows 11 SE CPU Intel Celeron N4020

Intel Celeron N4120 Display options 11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM 4GB/8GB DDR4 Storage 64GB/128GB eMMC Ports 1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Webcam 720p Battery life Up to 16 hours Dimensions (1.1kg) Pricing Starting from $249 (R3,760)