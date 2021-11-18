Facebook builds glove that lets you touch objects in VR

Meta (formerly Facebook) showcased a prototype of its virtual reality gloves with haptic technology that will allow users to interact with and feel virtual objects.

The company said it is developing the gloves to “bring a sense of touch to the metaverse in the future.”

The technology will be paired with a VR headset, and the company also plans to make the gloves compatible with augmented reality glasses.

“While we’re still in the early stages of this research, the goal is to one day pair the gloves with your VR headset for an immersive experience like playing in a concert or poker game in the metaverse, and eventually, they’d work with your AR glasses,” Meta said in a statement.

The wearable is lined with actuators and can replicate the sensations of texture, pressure, and vibration in the virtual world.

These instructions are based on an understanding of aspects such as the hand’s location and properties of the virtual object (including texture, weight, and stiffness).

“Today the gloves are made individually by skilled engineers and technicians who manufacture the subsystems and assemble the gloves largely by hand,” said Katherine Healy, RL Research Process Engineer.

“We use semi-automated processes where we can, but manufacturing these gloves at scale will require the invention of new manufacturing processes.”

RL Research Director, Sean Keller, started and grew the team of researchers responsible for the technology.

“The value of hands to solving the interaction problem in AR and VR is immense,” he explained.

“We use our hands to communicate with others, to learn about the world, and to take action within it.”

“We can take advantage of a lifetime of motor learning if we can bring full hand presence into AR and VR. People could touch, feel, and manipulate virtual objects just like real objects — all without having to learn a new way of interacting with the world,” he concluded.

Meta doesn’t have any plans to roll out the gloves yet.

“While our haptic glove research will remain in the lab for now, we’re excited about the progress we’ve made and the potential it shows for a virtual world you can touch,” the company said.

An established player in the virtual reality industry, HaptX, has said that Meta copied its patented design for the haptic gloves.

“The core components of this prototype, including the silicone-based microfluidic tactile feedback laminate and pneumatic control architecture, appear to be substantively identical to HaptX’s patented technology,” the company said in a statement.

HaptX is looking to make an “equitable arrangement” with Meta to address its concerns.

Meta’s design includes a haptic renderer that sends accurate instructions to the actuators to stimulate the wearer’s hand.