Huawei launches MateBook B Series laptops in South Africa

Huawei has announced its MateBook B Series laptops are coming to South Africa.

The line-up includes three laptops aimed at businesses and professionals, the B7-410, B3-420, B3-520, which first launched in China in August 2021.

The B7-410 is the flagship lightweight option that provides an “elite experience”, featuring an ultra-slim metallic nobody, a FullView Display, Huawei Share, and Huawei Free Touch.

“The B7-410 combines aesthetics, innovation, and intelligence to offer a smarter and more powerful experience that will impress even the most discerning user,” Huawei stated.

The B7’s touch screen measures 13.9 inches and boasts 3K resolution, supporting 100% of the sRGB colour gamut.

The B3-420 and B3-520 are slightly heavier than the B7 but are also slim and lightweight for their class.

These laptops are geared more towards younger users looking for highly portable devices that offer value for money.

The B3-420 boasts a 14-inch Full HD display, while the B3-520 gets a 15.6-inch panel with the same resolution.

All three laptops come with Intel 11th-gen processors and support Wi-Fi 6, allowing for theoretical transfer speeds of up to 2.4Gbps.

“The series features multi-screen collaboration. This means that all three laptops work seamlessly with Huawei smartphones, allowing users to move easily between devices without any unnecessary delays or syncing issues,” Huawei said.

The MateBook B Series also come standard with a TPM 2.0 security chip, a requirement for Windows 11.

“The chip not only saves and manages BIOS and hard-drive passwords, it also supports the encryption of system and app login credentials,” Huawei explained.

“This means that the TPM2.0 chip can encrypt the login details of your online banking, messaging and email apps, providing additional security for information,” it added.

The Huawei MateBook B Series joins the MateBook X, MateBook X Pro, and MateBook D range in South Africa.

The laptops will be available from distributors Pinnacle and Mustek, who will determine pricing on a case-by-case basis.

Businesses will need to contact the distributors to negotiate costs.