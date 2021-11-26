What’s Next – Martin Kruger discusses Cricut’s impressive cutting machines

Martin Kruger is the Head of Middle East and Africa at Cricut, which is a leading brand of cutting plotters and machines.

Kruger is an experienced international sales manager who has a proven track record across sales leadership, building successful organisations and teams, as well as go-to-market strategy creation and execution.

He has led many multidisciplinary and multicultural teams in his career, and has fulfilled his goal of developing and delivering coherent regional sales and marketing strategies for the region.

In this What’s Next interview, Kruger discusses what the Cricut brand represents and how its products work.

He unpacks the fact that Cricut’s cutting devices have a broad target market, and explains what sets these cutters apart from their competitors.

Kruger then explains that while Cricut has recently launched in South Africa, it has a much longer history globally, before outlining the current and future plans for Cricut in South Africa.

He discusses some of the awesome campaigns and opportunities that Cricut is running in South Africa for its customers, and explains where interested users can see, try, and buy these products.

He concludes by explaining how South Africans can make money with a Cricut cutting machine, highlighting that these devices can play a role in self-employment and entrepreneurship.

The full interview with Martin Kruger is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.