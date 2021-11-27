Apple’s standalone AR headset to launch late 2022

Apple’s augmented reality (AR) headset will launch towards the end of 2022, according to a research note from well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo has indicated that the AR headset will operate independently from a Mac or iOS device and will carry a pair of processors, with the main processing unit similar to Apple’s M1 chip.

According to MacRumors’ and 9to5Mac’s reports on Kuo’s analysis, the secondary chip is designed to handle all sensor-related computing.

The headset is also said to have two 4K OLED microdisplays and at least six to eight optical modules.

“Apple’s AR headset requires a separate processor as the computing power of the sensor is significantly higher than that of the iPhone,” Kuo said.

“The AR headset requires at least 6-8 optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services to users.”

“In comparison, an iPhone requires up to 3 optical modules running simultaneously and does not require continuous computing,” he added.

Kuo also said that the headset, and the iPhone 14, will support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

According to Kuo’s research note, Apple’s AR headset will launch in the fourth quarter of 2022.

