Power banks from South African shops tested — with shocking results

Testing by MyBroadband revealed that many power banks purchased from South African shops do not offer the capacity they promise.

Power banks are classified using milliamp-hours (mAh) which refers to the capacity of the battery inside the power bank.

Power banks typically use a form of lithium chemistry battery, with a nominal voltage around 3.7V.

Power banks make use of circuitry to change the voltage from the 3.7V internal battery to a usable 5V or more for fast charging.

This circuitry, as well as the quality of the battery, determines how much power can be transferred out of the power bank into the device you want to charge.

MyBroadband tested the total usable capacities of various power banks to see if they deliver what is promised on the box.

To simplify the comparison, we used watt-hours (Wh), which is simply the voltage multiplied by the mAh capacity.

We tested the total power available using a USB load in the place of the device being charged, and with a UM34C USB tester to measure and log the power transfer.

The power available was then compared with the theoretical power available.

We have noticed that the current draw influences the power available, as the internal batteries have more voltage drop at higher currents, leading to an earlier shutdown.

We tested 5 different power banks, with two tests at different charge currents.

Two well-known brands — Romoss and Superfly

Two cheap brands — Solor and Rakista

An older, used Adata power bank

The first thing we noticed is that the labels on the inexpensive power banks made no sense. When the nominal voltage and current capacity was multiplied, this did not equate to the labelled capacity.

The older Adata P20100 power bank also had a slight irregularity, but not nearly as big as the inexpensive ones.

The Superfly 20,000 mAh and Romoss MT Pro 10,000 mAh were both labelled correctly.

The two inexpensive power banks both struggled with charge currents over 1A, even though they promise to support 2.0A and 2.1A respectively.

The new Romoss MT and older Adata P20100 performed the best, reaching above 80% of their labelled capacities delivered to the load.

The Superfly power bank fared significantly worse, delivering just over 60%, while the two inexpensive power banks delivered very little power at all.

This test revealed a basic truth — when buying a power bank, select a recognised brand.

Power bank test results summary