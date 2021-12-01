Oculus Quest owners can record VR gameplay — But only on an iPhone

Oculus Quest and Quest 2 owners can record virtual reality (VR) gameplay to their iPhones, according to an Engadget report.

Meta’s VR unit, Reality Labs, is rolling out a substantial software update for the Quest and Quest 2 headsets.

Previously, users wishing to record their VR gameplay would require special equipment to capture mixed reality footage.

Recording capabilities are only available to iPhone XS or above for users running iOS 11 or higher and, according to the report, around a dozen VR games support the recording feature.

Reality Labs has also added a few other substantial features as part of the update, including messenger calling in VR, cloud backup, and the ability to customise surroundings in Horizon Workrooms.

Meta’s VR unit added text-based messenger support to VR earlier this year, and over the coming weeks, will be rolling out Messenger Calling in VR.

“You can keep your Quest on and jump into a call with friends on any Messenger-enabled platform,” it said.

The cloud backup feature offers a new way to store your progress and settings off-headset.

“If you replace or upgrade your Quest, restore it to factory settings, or simply uninstall a game, you’ll be able to redownload participating games and pick up right where you left off—or at your last save, at least,” Reality Labs said.

In August, reality Labs launched Horizon Workrooms, providing a VR space for work teams to meet and brainstorm.

Yesterday’s update allows Horizon Workrooms users to customise the space.

“To start with, you’ll be able to choose from multiple office environments and add your company’s logo or even decorate with custom posters,” Reality Labs said.

The update also removes the experimental tag seen in the multi-user and app sharing features introduced earlier this year.