We cracked open two cheap power banks — which exposed a serious risk

After the disappointing performance of cheap power banks bought from South African stores, MyBroadband opened them up to see what was inside.

The first power bank we cracked open was the Rakista unit, which cost R70.

This power bank promises an 8,800mAh capacity at 3.7V nominal, translating into 32.56Wh. It further promotes a 2A charge current at 5V.

Testing this power bank revealed that it could only support a 1A charge rate and had a capacity of 8.74Wh at a 0.5A discharge rate.

It equates to a battery capacity of 3,000mAh, after taking into account the efficiency of the power conversion circuitry.

Opening up this power bank was simple — the plastic cover at the rear of the enclosure clips into a tray that holds all the electronics.

Once this cover was removed, the tray could be slid out of the metal enclosure, exposing all the internals.

To our surprise, this power bank used two separate battery cells connected in parallel to add their capacities.

The batteries were unlabeled soft shell Lithium Polymer cells that appear identical.

While there is no indication of their capacity, comparing them to similar cells shows they may be in the 1,500mAh range each.

The two cells are connected to a single battery protection board using two 8205a MOSFET chips.

This board should protect the cells by limiting the discharge current and minimum and maximum voltages.

The output from the board is fed into a very generic power bank mainboard with a chip labelled KCF7113S.

We were unable to find a datasheet for this chip. We did, however, find other boards using the same chip, including identical-looking ones, all only allowing for 1A charge rates.

With these components in mind, the power bank performs as expected and is still cheap compared to better-known brands with similar specifications.

Other than being mislabeled, there seems to be nothing inherently wrong with the Rakista power bank.

It is also reasonably priced, but a larger unit with a better discharge rate would be preferred.

SOLOR power bank

The second power bank we opened up was the “SOLOR” unit which cost R130. The device features a large flashlight panel and a solar panel on the opposite side.

This power bank could also only handle 1A when we tested it and delivered a capacity up to 4.43Wh at a 0.5A charge current. It equates to a 1500mAh battery.

This power bank was more challenging to open than the previous model, with clips all around the enclosure hidden by a rubber ring fitted around the plastic.

Once opened, this power bank revealed a LiPo battery with the code 606090 on it. This battery was in a bad state and puffed up.

The 606090 code points to a 4000mAh battery, which is substantiated by the size of the cells.

The bad condition of the battery may be the reason why so little of the battery’s capacity could be used.

This battery had no separate protection circuitry, and it seemed like everything was handled by a single board.

The main chip on the board is a HOTCHIP HT4936S — a power management chip that is commonly used for power banks.

This chip supports a USB input and output, a 1A boost capability for 5.1V charging, battery protection, outputs for four indicator LEDs, and a lamp output for flashlight purposes.

What was concerning was that the solar panel seemed to be connected directly to the battery terminals.

There is only a diode to prevent power from flowing from the battery towards the solar panel. It means that in bright sunlight, the battery can be significantly overcharged, leading to damage and posing a fire risk.

It is the likely explanation for why the battery is already in a bad puffed-up state.

The Solor power bank would be acceptable if it were not for the dangerously connected solar panel, which can damage the battery and cause it to explode in the worst-case scenario.