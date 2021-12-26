5 best smartwatches of 2021

2021 saw the release of several impressive premium smartwatches.
According to Counterpoint Research’s Global Smartwatch Model Tracker, these helpful wearable gadgets are growing in popularity.
Total global shipments of smartwatches reached 9.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, between July 2021 and September 2021, an increase of 16% over the same period in 2020.
Apple has dominated this market over the last few years. In the fourth quarter of 2017, one in every two smartwatches sold was made by the Cupertino tech giant.
But the picture has changed drastically in recent times, with Samsung leading the charge for brands typically used with Android smartphones.
In Q3 2021, Apple claimed 21.8% of the total market share, meaning around 1 in every five smartwatches sold was an Apple Watch. This was down from 28% over the same period last year.
Samsung, meanwhile, increased its share from 9.9% to 14.4%, primarily thanks to its critically-acclaimed Galaxy Watch 4.
Amazfit, Imoo, and Huawei were the other major manufacturers during the period. These Chinese brands primarily catered for the low-end market, with many options available at less than $100 (about R1,600).
Aside from their benefits for fitness and health tracking, smartwatches can help you stay on top of your phone’s notifications, send messages, take and place phone calls, stream music to your wireless earbuds and even make tap payments.
We’ve assembled a list of the top 5 smartwatches released this year, considering performance, design, and features as our main metrics.
Galaxy Watch 4 / Watch 4 Classic
For the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung ditched its own Tizen OS and collaborated with Google on its new and improved Wear OS.
Using this operating system ensures better integration with the Android ecosystem and Google apps, which reviewers have praised.
Other highlights on the Watch 4 include snappy performance, a large AMOLED display, and body composition analysis.
|Galaxy Watch 4 / Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
|OS
|Android Wear OS
|Display
|40mm and 42mm: 1.2-inch 396 x 396 OLED
44mm and 46mm: 1.4-inch 450 x 450 OLED
|Processor
|Exynos W920
|Storage
|16GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Barometer
Compass
Gyroscope
Light Sensor
Optical Heart Rate Sensor
Electrical Heart Sensor
Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor
Blood Oxygen Sensor
Hall Sensor
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE optional
|Battery
|40mm and 42mm: 247mAh
44mm and 46mm: 361mAh
|Water resistance
|Up to 40 hours
|NFC payments
Supported banks
|Yes — Samsung Pay
Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, RMB, Standard Bank
Apple Watch Series 7
The Watch Series 7 keeps what works from its predecessors and fine-tunes some of the shortcomings. It is Apple’s biggest, most powerful, and most durable smartwatch yet.
Notably, the 20% larger screen area can fit nearly 50% more text. While the battery life is roughly the same as its predecessor, charging is 33% quicker, allowing you to fill the smartwatch from 0-80% in about 45 minutes.
|Apple Watch Series 7
|OS
|WatchOS 8
|Display
|41mm: 1.61-inch 430 x 352 OLED
45mm: 1.9-inch 484 x 396 OLED
|Processor
|Apple S7
|Storage
|32GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Barometric altimeter
Compass
Gyro Sensor
Geomagnetic Sensor
Light Sensor
Optical Heart Rate Sensor
Electrical Heart Sensor
Blood Oxygen Sensor
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|Up to 18 hours
|Water resistance
|Up to 50 metres
|NFC payments
Supported banks
|Yes — Apple Pay
Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, RMB, Standard Bank
Oppo Watch 2
While it’s not being sold in South Africa, the Oppo Watch 2 makes for an intriguing import from China for those Android users looking for a watch reminiscent of Apple’s.
The Oppo Watch 2 comes with Android Wear OS, ensuring optimal integration with Google, and packs the fast Snapdragon 4100 processor paired with a massive 510mAh battery that can last up to four days in smart mode.
|Oppo Watch 2
|OS
|Android Wear OS
|Display
|42mm: 1.75-inch 372 x 430 OLED
46mm: 1.91-inch 402 x 476 OLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 4100
|Storage
|8GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Barometer
Blood Oxygen Sensor
Compass
Gyroscope
Heart rate monitor
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE optional
|Battery
|Up to 4 days
|Water resistance
|Up to 50 metres
|NFC payments
Supported banks
|No
None
|Compatible smartphone operating systems
|Android 6.0 or later
iOS 12.0 or later (limited)
Huawei Watch 3 / Watch 3 Pro
The latest entry in Huawei’s flagship smartwatch range runs its own HarmonyOS, which promises smoother performance than its predecessors.
It features a bright, high-resolution AMOLED display with minimal bezels, offering a stylish look.
|OS
|HarmonyOS 2.0
|Display
|46mm: 1.43-inch 466 x 466 OLED
|Processor
|Unspecified
|Storage
|16GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Barometer
Bloody Oxygen Sensor
Body temperature sensor
Compass
Gyroscope
Light sensor
Optical heart rate sensor
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, LTE optional
|Battery life
|Up to 3 days
|Water resistance
|Up to 50 metres
|NFC payments
Supported banks
|Yes — Huawei Pay
None
|Compatible smartphone operating systems
|Android 6.0 or later
iOS 9.0 or later (limited)
Garmin Venu 2s / Venu 2
The Garmin Venu 2 strikes the perfect balance between a fitness-oriented sports watch and a premium smartwatch.
Its packed with fitness and training features in an understated design that makes it less bulky than Garmin’s hardcore sports offerings.
|Garmin Venu 2s / Venu 2
|OS
|Garmin Connect
|Display
|40mm: 1.1-inch 360 x 360 OLED
45mm: 1.3-inch 416 x 416 OLED
|Processor
|Undisclosed
|Storage
|7GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Barometric altimeter
Blood Oxygen Sensor
Compass
Electrical Heart Sensor
Gyro Sensor
Geomagnetic Sensor
Light Sensor
Optical Heart Rate Sensor
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Battery life
|41m: Up to 10 days
45mm: Up to 11 days
|Water resistance
|Up to 50 metres
|NFC payments
Supported banks
|Yes — Garmin Pay
Absa, Discovery Bank, First National Bank, Investec, Nedbank, RMB, Standard Bank
|Compatible smartphone operating systems
|Android 7.0 or higher
iOS 13.0 or higher
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.