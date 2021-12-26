5 best smartwatches of 2021

2021 saw the release of several impressive premium smartwatches.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Global Smartwatch Model Tracker, these helpful wearable gadgets are growing in popularity.

Total global shipments of smartwatches reached 9.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, between July 2021 and September 2021, an increase of 16% over the same period in 2020.

Apple has dominated this market over the last few years. In the fourth quarter of 2017, one in every two smartwatches sold was made by the Cupertino tech giant.

But the picture has changed drastically in recent times, with Samsung leading the charge for brands typically used with Android smartphones.

In Q3 2021, Apple claimed 21.8% of the total market share, meaning around 1 in every five smartwatches sold was an Apple Watch. This was down from 28% over the same period last year.

Samsung, meanwhile, increased its share from 9.9% to 14.4%, primarily thanks to its critically-acclaimed Galaxy Watch 4.

Amazfit, Imoo, and Huawei were the other major manufacturers during the period. These Chinese brands primarily catered for the low-end market, with many options available at less than $100 (about R1,600).

Aside from their benefits for fitness and health tracking, smartwatches can help you stay on top of your phone’s notifications, send messages, take and place phone calls, stream music to your wireless earbuds and even make tap payments.

We’ve assembled a list of the top 5 smartwatches released this year, considering performance, design, and features as our main metrics.

Galaxy Watch 4 / Watch 4 Classic

For the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung ditched its own Tizen OS and collaborated with Google on its new and improved Wear OS.

Using this operating system ensures better integration with the Android ecosystem and Google apps, which reviewers have praised.

Other highlights on the Watch 4 include snappy performance, a large AMOLED display, and body composition analysis.

Galaxy Watch 4 / Galaxy Watch 4 Classic OS Android Wear OS Display 40mm and 42mm: 1.2-inch 396 x 396 OLED

44mm and 46mm: 1.4-inch 450 x 450 OLED Processor Exynos W920 Storage 16GB Sensors Accelerometer

Barometer

Compass

Gyroscope

Light Sensor

Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Electrical Heart Sensor

Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Hall Sensor Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE optional Battery 40mm and 42mm: 247mAh

44mm and 46mm: 361mAh Water resistance Up to 40 hours NFC payments

Supported banks Yes — Samsung Pay

Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, RMB, Standard Bank

Apple Watch Series 7

The Watch Series 7 keeps what works from its predecessors and fine-tunes some of the shortcomings. It is Apple’s biggest, most powerful, and most durable smartwatch yet.

Notably, the 20% larger screen area can fit nearly 50% more text. While the battery life is roughly the same as its predecessor, charging is 33% quicker, allowing you to fill the smartwatch from 0-80% in about 45 minutes.

Apple Watch Series 7 OS WatchOS 8 Display 41mm: 1.61-inch 430 x 352 OLED

45mm: 1.9-inch 484 x 396 OLED Processor Apple S7 Storage 32GB Sensors Accelerometer

Barometric altimeter

Compass

Gyro Sensor

Geomagnetic Sensor

Light Sensor

Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Electrical Heart Sensor

Blood Oxygen Sensor Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery Up to 18 hours Water resistance Up to 50 metres NFC payments

Supported banks Yes — Apple Pay

Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, RMB, Standard Bank

Oppo Watch 2

While it’s not being sold in South Africa, the Oppo Watch 2 makes for an intriguing import from China for those Android users looking for a watch reminiscent of Apple’s.

The Oppo Watch 2 comes with Android Wear OS, ensuring optimal integration with Google, and packs the fast Snapdragon 4100 processor paired with a massive 510mAh battery that can last up to four days in smart mode.

Oppo Watch 2 OS Android Wear OS Display 42mm: 1.75-inch 372 x 430 OLED

46mm: 1.91-inch 402 x 476 OLED Processor Snapdragon 4100 Storage 8GB Sensors Accelerometer

Barometer

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Compass

Gyroscope

Heart rate monitor Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE optional Battery Up to 4 days Water resistance Up to 50 metres NFC payments

Supported banks No

None Compatible smartphone operating systems Android 6.0 or later

iOS 12.0 or later (limited)

Huawei Watch 3 / Watch 3 Pro

The latest entry in Huawei’s flagship smartwatch range runs its own HarmonyOS, which promises smoother performance than its predecessors.

It features a bright, high-resolution AMOLED display with minimal bezels, offering a stylish look.

OS HarmonyOS 2.0 Display 46mm: 1.43-inch 466 x 466 OLED Processor Unspecified Storage 16GB Sensors Accelerometer

Barometer

Bloody Oxygen Sensor

Body temperature sensor

Compass

Gyroscope

Light sensor

Optical heart rate sensor Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, LTE optional Battery life Up to 3 days Water resistance Up to 50 metres NFC payments

Supported banks Yes — Huawei Pay

None Compatible smartphone operating systems Android 6.0 or later

iOS 9.0 or later (limited)

Garmin Venu 2s / Venu 2

The Garmin Venu 2 strikes the perfect balance between a fitness-oriented sports watch and a premium smartwatch.

Its packed with fitness and training features in an understated design that makes it less bulky than Garmin’s hardcore sports offerings.

Garmin Venu 2s / Venu 2 OS Garmin Connect Display 40mm: 1.1-inch 360 x 360 OLED

45mm: 1.3-inch 416 x 416 OLED Processor Undisclosed Storage 7GB Sensors Accelerometer

Barometric altimeter

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Compass

Electrical Heart Sensor

Gyro Sensor

Geomagnetic Sensor

Light Sensor

Optical Heart Rate Sensor Connectivity Bluetooth Battery life 41m: Up to 10 days

45mm: Up to 11 days Water resistance Up to 50 metres NFC payments

Supported banks Yes — Garmin Pay

Absa, Discovery Bank, First National Bank, Investec, Nedbank, RMB, Standard Bank Compatible smartphone operating systems Android 7.0 or higher

iOS 13.0 or higher

