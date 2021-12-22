The ridiculous Christmas tech wishlist

For many South Africans, the festive season is a time for giving and receiving gifts.

Tech devices, such as smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, and other gadgets, can make excellent presents.

Unlike a pair of socks or a new t-shirt, a gaming console can keep you entertained for days on end — albeit at a much higher price.

The list below contains some of the most outlandish and expensive items you might hope to find under your tree this year, ranging from R9,000 to R27 million.

Where a gadget wasn’t readily available in South Africa and conversion from US dollar to rand was necessary, an exchange rate of R16 per dollar was used.

Xbox Series X Gucci Edition — $10,000 (R160,000)

Luxury fashion house Gucci customised only 100 of these Xbox Series X units. If certain South African politicians were gamers, this one might be right up their alley.

The console features a laser-cut original Gucci Rhombi design and includes two customized Xbox Series controllers with red and blue stripes, and Gucci branding.

There is also a Gucci hard case for carrying your Xbox (to the mansion or penthouse, most likely) and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to boot.

The Black Series Luke Skywalker Force FX Lightsaber — $285 (R4,559)

Even non-Star Wars fans must admit the lightsaber is certainly one of the coolest fictional weapons from pop culture.

This model from well-known lightsaber toymakers Force FX is a replica of Luke Skywalker’s iconic green lightsaber from The Return of the Jedi.

It features realistic light and sound effects, including battle clash sounds, thanks to a built-in accelerometer.

LG 325-inch Direct View LED TV — $1,700,000 (R27.19 million)

LG’s Direct View LED display will ensure you never have to go back to the cinema for an epic big-screen experience.

The display is modular, comprising several panels that can be scaled from 81 inches to 325 inches, with resolutions ranging from 2K FHD to 8K UHD.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 gaming laptop — $6,375 (R101,977)

This Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 laptop on Amazon is configured with an 11th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, 48GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 3080 16GB, and 6TB of NVMe storage.

Combined with a 120Hz 4K display, it is the ultimate on-the-go gaming machine.

iPhone 13 Pro Tyranophone — $8,610 (R137,728)

What’s better than having an iPhone 13 Pro? Perhaps having one with a real piece of 80 million-year-old Tyrannosaurs-Tex tooth embedded in its back?

Aside from its main prehistoric showpiece, the iPhone 13 Pro Tyrannophone from luxury accessory maker Caviar boasts a real piece of amber in the eye of the 3D T-Rex head.

Tesla Model S Plaid — $129,990 (R2.08 million)

When the chip shortage is making it difficult to find that PlayStation 5 console, why not just get a Tesla Model S Plaid with an equivalently powerful GPU built-in?

As a side note, it goes from 0-100km/h in 2.11 seconds and features a steering yoke that will make you feel like your piloting a military jet, but the important bit is that you can play Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3.

Brikk Lux Watch Omni — $109,995 (R1.76 million)

If owning an Apple device isn’t already enough of a reason to show off, why not get one bedazzled in precious gems?

The Brikk Watch Omni is a customised Apple Watch set with multiple rows of diamonds around the face, buttons, and strap.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor — R35,995

While there were several excellent new gaming monitors that made their debut in 2021, none have quite measured up to the imposing Galaxy Odyssey G9 from Samsung.

This 49-inch 1,000R curved behemoth features a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a quantum mini LED panel that increases local dimming zones from the previous model to 2,048.

With Quantum HDR 2000 support, it hits nit peak brightness of 2,000 and boasts a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for stunning colours.

DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Thermal 640 Dual Advanced drone — R84,995

This DJI Mavic 2 model features a 640 x 512 thermal camera with around 2°C temperature measurement accuracy and 16x zoom.

For more conventional filming, there is a 48MP visual camera with support for 4x lossless and 32x digital zoom, putting it way beyond the capabilities of what you’ll find at your local community tech shop.

Oculus Quest 2 — R8,999

Fans of virtual reality (VR) need look no further than the Oculus Quest 2, an improvement on nearly every aspect of its predecessor.

This standalone headset requires no cables or external cameras and offers a sharp display with 1,832 x 1,920 resolution per eye and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It also boasts an upgraded processor in the Snapdragon 865-based Snapdragon XR2 and 6GB RAM, up 2GB from its predecessor. These ensure excellent VR performance.