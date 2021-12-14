YouTube vigilante’s nasty surprise for parcel thieves

A YouTube vigilante is giving parcel thieves a nasty surprise with his disguised glitter bombs.

Mark Rober, an engineering YouTuber with 20.5 million subscribers, released his fourth annual glitter bomb video on 14 December 2021.

After having his own parcels stolen from outside his front door, Rober decided to apply his creative engineering skills to get back at parcel thieves — and create YouTube content, of course.

The fourth edition of his glitter bomb, aptly named Glitter Bomb 4.0, uses pneumatic pressure to shoot off the package’s lid once the thief attempts to open it.

Wired with a car hooter, glitter and fart sprays, and multiple smartphones to record the chaos, Rober gets back at numerous parcel thieves in his latest YouTube video — embedded at the end of this article.

Improvements to his latest glitter bomb include a double-chambered triple-stage glitter sprayer to avoid using all the glitter reserves in one go, and canisters that can hold 20% more fart spray.

Rober builds a range of creatively engineered devices for various uses on his YouTube channel and also offers a month-long creative engineering course.