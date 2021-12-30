Cheapest 4K TVs in South Africa

Ultra high definition 4K TVs were first introduced in 2012, and over the years the cost of the high-resolution technology has steadily decreased.

Nowadays, manufacturers are producing these TVs for a range of budgets.

Content in 3,840×2,160 resolution is also becoming more readily available, with Amazon Prime Video and Netflix Premium offering some of their streaming video catalogues in 4K.

Besides the higher resolution, UHD TVs also offer features like HDR support and a wider colour gamut.

While several models of 4K TVs remain expensive, entry-level UHD TVs are becoming increasingly common.

MyBroadband searched for the cheapest 4K TVs currently available to buy in South Africa.

The only requirement for our list was that the TV must have a panel with a resolution of at least 3,840×2,160. The type of display was not considered.

Sansui 49-inch UHD LED TV — R4,499

Sansui 50-inch Smart UHD TV — R5,999

Sansui 55-inch LED UHD TV — R5,999

Hisense 43-inch UHD Smart LED TV — R6,499

Skyworth 50-inch Smart UHD Android TV — R7,499

Hisense 50-inch Smart UHD LED TV — R7,599

Samsung 43-inch UHD Crystal Processor 4K Smart TV — R7,899

LG 43-inch 4K UHD AI ThinQ Smart TV — R7,999

TCL 50-inch UHD Android TV — R7,999

Hisense 55-inch UHD Smart TV — R8,499

Skyworth 55-inch SMART UHD Android TV — R8,499

LG 50-inch 4K Smart UHD AI TV — R8,999

TCL 55-inch UHD Android TV — R8,999

Samsung 43-inch Smart UHD TV — R9,999