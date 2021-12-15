Best Christmas tech deals in South Africa

The festive season is upon us, and several retailers are running deals on a range of products in the lead up to Christmas.

There are specials on laptops, headphones, gaming peripherals, smartphones, and other devices on offer from South Africa’s prominent retailers.

Our list of Christmas deals include offers from stores like HiFi Corporation, Game, Makro, Takealot, Expert Stores, and Incredible Connection.

Stand out specials include the Turtle Beach Recon 70 headset for R599, the Steelseries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse for R749, and the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar for R12,499.

Eighteen of the best festive season tech deals are listed below.

Sony Wi-C310 Wireless Earphones from HiFi Corporation — R499

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset from Incredible Connection — R599

FIFA 21 (Xbox One | Series X and PS4) from Game — R599

Steelseries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse from Incredible Connection — R749

Razer Naga Trinity from HiFi Corporation — R1,599

Epson EcoTank L3110 Printer from HiFi Corporation — R2,999

Philips 1.2L Grind & Brew Coffee Maker from Expert Stores — R2,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9T 128GB from HiFi Corporation — R3,499

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G + Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag from Expert Stores — R5,999

Home Guard Wired 8-Channel Camera Kit from Makro — R6,499

Dyson V11 Absolute Extra SV17 from Takealot — R10,999

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar from Makro — R12,499

Samsung 65-inch UHD TV from Game — R13,999

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Desktop Processor from Takealot — R14,999

Dell G15 Core i5 Gaming Laptop with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 from Incredible Connection — R15,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G + Samsung Galaxy Buds Live from Expert Stores — R15,999

Samsung 470l, frost-free fridge from Takealot — R21,999

Samsung 85-inch Smart QLED 4K TV from Makro — R36,999