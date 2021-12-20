Hisense launches 75″ 8K TV in South Africa for R49,999

Hisense has launched a 75-inch 8K TV in South Africa at a recommended retail price of R49,999.

The new 8K TV features a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision-enhanced quantum dot colours.

Hisense’s new 75″ ULED 8K Full-Array LED TV—with a resolution of 7,680 x 4,320—contains 33 million pixels.

8K televisions offer the highest resolution available among ultra high definition (UHD) TVs, with four times the number of pixels as 4K resolution TVs.

With 8K upscaling, Hisense’s new TV promises to make non-8K content appear sharper and clearer than on lower-resolution televisions.

The TV features full-array local dimming, high dynamic range (HDR), and can reach a peak brightness of 1,000+ nits.

Hisense said the TV is powered by the company’s Hi-View Engine Pro — machine learning technology that allows for faster graphic processing.

“It adjusts the internal settings in real-time to optimize picture quality and the overall viewing experience,” Hisense said.

“Using AI-powered algorithms, the engine individually breaks down, analyses, and adjusts each scene down to the individual pixel, according to its own unique characteristics.”

The Hisense 75-inch U80G 8K TV is available from Hirsch’s for R53,199.99.

